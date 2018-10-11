A woman and her children wait near a destroyed gas station after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla. on Oct. 10, 2018.

Hurricane Michael pummeled the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, wreaking havoc on communities when it made landfall as an unprecedented Category 4 storm and confirming fears that it would bring “unimaginable devastation” to the area.

Photographs of the aftermath begin to convey the true extent of the destruction Hurricane Michael left behind.

The fast-intensifying storm — one of the most powerful to ever hit the U.S. mainland — destroyed buildings, tore roofs off of homes, shattered glass storefronts, toppled trees and power lines, and swept cars away in flood water. Hurricane winds reached 155 mph, and two hurricane-related deaths have been reported thus far.

“This morning, Florida’s Gulf Coast, Panhandle and Big Bend are waking up to unimaginable destruction,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a press briefing Thursday morning. “So many lives have been changed forever. So many families have lost everything. Homes are gone, businesses are gone. Roads and infrastructure along the storm’s path have been destroyed. This hurricane was an absolute monster, and the damage left in its wake is still yet to be fully understood.”

Jason Phipps looks through his families roofless apartment after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Thousands of first responders began working late Wednesday to rescue hurricane victims who were trapped by the storm. Responders found 20 people who survived the hurricane in Mexico Beach, which was under mandatory evacuation where the storm made landfall on Wednesday. But images and overhead video footage have already revealed widespread destruction in that coastal community and others, where some homes were washed away, destroyed or fully submerged in water.

More than 900,000 homes and businesses across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas had no power as of Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Michael moved into Georgia late Wednesday and was downgraded to a tropical storm. By Thursday morning, the storm was bringing heavy rain and 50 mph winds to parts of South Carolina and North Carolina. It is expected to move out over the Atlantic Ocean by early Friday.

The coastal township of Mexico Beach, lay devastated on Thursday after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. Douglas R. Clifford—Tampa Bay Times/Zuma

Elizabeth Hanson, right, and her daughter, look at their home that was heavily damaged when Hurricane Michael passed through the area on Oct. 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Members of the South Florida Search and Rescue team search for survivors in the destruction left after Hurricane Michael passed through the area on Oct. 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

A house was damaged by Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Oct 11, 2018. Jonathan Bachman—Reuters

Storm damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 11, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

The overhang of a gas station is toppled over in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 11, 2018 in Inlet Beach, Fla. Emily Kask—AFP/Getty Images

A store's windows are seen shattered as Hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on 10 Oct., 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

A woman rides out Hurricane Matthew in a hotel stairwell in Panama City Beach, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018. Eric Thayer—The New York Times/Redux

Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 11, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Haley Nelson inspects damages to her family properties in the Panama City, Fla., area after Hurricane Michael made landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Oct. 10, 2018. Pedro Portal—Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

A car is seen caught in flood water after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Boats lay sunk and damaged at the Port St. Joe Marina in the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10 after Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach. Douglas R. Clifford—Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Wire

A view of a hotel room with a collapsed wall in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 11, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

People look on at a damaged store after Hurricane Michael passed through on Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Storm damage is seen after Hurricane Michael Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, Fla. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

Damage is seen throughout Panama City, Fla. as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on Oct. 10. Joe Raedle—Getty Images (2)

Waves take over a house as Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Alligator Point, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018. Carlo Allegri—Reuters

The front door of the Brooks Concrete business office is sandbagged in downtown Panacea, Fla. on Oct. 9, 2018 as Hurricane Michael churns toward the Florida Panhandle. Douglas R. Clifford—Tampa Bay Times/Zuma