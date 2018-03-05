Jennifer Lawrence Laughing at Emma Stone During the Oscars Is Priceless
Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images
By Lena Grossman
12:06 PM EST

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t nominated for an Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards, but that didn’t stop her from having the time of her life at the awards show.

Other than climbing over chairs holding a glass of wine, J-Law took a moment to laugh at her best friend and seat-neighbor Emma Stone during Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue. Kimmel’s speech began by making fun of last year’s Best Picture mix-up when La La Land was called instead of Moonlight. “This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away. Just give us a minute. We don’t want another thing,” he said.

Kimmel’s inevitable mention of the “unfortunate” mistake caused Lawrence to point at Stone, who appeared to be stifling a laugh. This moment proved to be another cornerstone in Lawrence and Stone’s epic friendship, and the Internet fully agreed.

Lawrence presented the Oscar for Best Actress alongside Jodie Foster. Stone made a statement during her Best Director announcement when she said, “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE