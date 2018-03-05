Jennifer Lawrence Was Peak Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence was in fine form at the 90th Academy Awards. The actress was spotted taking a creative shortcut to her seat—all while holding a full glass of wine. She climbed over the back of another a chair while making her way to her spot at the Oscars.

The Red Sparrow, who wore a gold sequined Dior dress, was also seen making the rounds talking to fellow actors Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek and Woody Harrelson—all with her wine glass in tow.

Lawrence wasn’t the only actor seen indulging at the Oscars. Earlier in the night Helen Mirren took a shot of tequila on the red carpet before joining Jimmy Kimmel on stage during his monologue.

Lawrence sat next to best friend Emma Stone during the awards ceremony. She laughed and mocked Stone when host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned last year’s best picture mix-up during his monologue.

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

It remains unclear if she will climb over chairs in order to present the Best Actress award alongside Jodie Foster. Lawrence and Foster are replacing Casey Affleck, who dropped out of presenting and attending the Oscars.