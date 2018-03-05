Emma Stone took a page out of Natalie Portman’s awards book while presenting the Oscar for Best Director at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Before announcing The Shape of Water’s Guillermo Del Toro as the category’s winner, the La La Land star took a jab at the ratio of men to women nominated in the field. Her comment harkened back to the moment at the 2018 Golden Globes when Portman seemed to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not nominating a single female director.

Women weren’t completely snubbed at the Oscars, as Greta Gerwig was up for Lady Bird alongside Del Toro, Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Phantom Thread‘s Paul Thomas Anderson and Dunkirk‘s Christopher Nolan. However, that didn’t stop Stone from pointing out the gender disparity in the field.

“It is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art,” she said. “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”

Gerwig is only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar.