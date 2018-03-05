Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Roast Meryl Streep at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role Sunday night at the 90th annual Academy Awards, but not before taking a moment to rib on Hollywood icon Meryl Streep.

Foster came onto the stage with the aid of crutches, which were necessary after Streep “I-Tonya’d” her, according to Foster herself. In the referenced film, Margot Robbie’s character Tonya Harding is involved in a plot to injure fellow U.S. Olympian Nancy Kerrigan.

“But you know, I prefer not to discuss it,” Foster added after the camera showed Streep laughing in disbelief.

“No, it’s cool, you know she tripped me once,” Lawrence added, before saying that Streep “was always nice at the luncheons.”

“Eh, she’s acting,” Foster responded to laughs.

Lawrence and Foster stepped into the role of replacement presenters after Casey Affleck withdrew from the responsibility in January in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Streep, who this year starred as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in The Post, was one of the nominees for Lawrence and Foster’s category, but the Oscar ultimately went to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.