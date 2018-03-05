The 90th Academy Awards, which aired Sunday, March 4, will reveal what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences deems great about the films of 2017. Leading in nominations is The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, which received 13 nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan, scooped up eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri earned six.
The 2018 Oscars nominees saw some efforts to include more women and minority filmmakers. Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director for her film Lady Bird, and Jordan Peele was the fifth black director to earn the same nod for Get Out. Rachel Morrison was the first woman to ever be nominated for cinematography for Mudbound.
See the winners below.
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Documentary (Feature)
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- An Insult
- Loveless
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Short Film (Animated)
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Documentary (Short)
- Edith + Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Short Film (Live Action)
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote / All of Us
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
- Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
- Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
- The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Music (Original Score)
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Music (Original Song)
- “Mighty River” — Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name
- “Remember Me” — Coco
- “Stand Up for Something” — Marshall
- “This is Me” — The Greatest Showman
Directing
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri