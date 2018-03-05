See All the Winners of the 2018 Oscars—So Far
A general view shows comedian Jimmy Kimmel delivering a speech during the opening of the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
Updated: March 4, 2018 10:17 PM ET | Originally published: March 5, 2018

The 90th Academy Awards, which aired Sunday, March 4, will reveal what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences deems great about the films of 2017. Leading in nominations is The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, which received 13 nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan, scooped up eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri earned six.

The 2018 Oscars nominees saw some efforts to include more women and minority filmmakers. Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director for her film Lady Bird, and Jordan Peele was the fifth black director to earn the same nod for Get Out. Rachel Morrison was the first woman to ever be nominated for cinematography for Mudbound.

See the winners below.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actor Sam Rockwell accepts Best Suppoorting Actor for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Make-Up and Hairstyling artists Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski accept the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in Darkest Hour during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images
  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Costume Design

Costume designer Mark Bridges accepts Best Costume Design for 'Phantom Thread' from actor Eva Marie Saint onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Documentary (Feature)

Producer Dan Cogan and director Bryan Fogel, winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for 'Icarus,' pose in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Frazer Harrison—Getty Images
  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Sound Editing

Sound designers Richard King and Alex Gibson accept Best Sound Editing for 'Dunkirk' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Sound mixers Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten accept Best Sound Mixing for 'Dunkirk' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

Production designers Jeff Melvin, Paul Denham Austerberry and Shane Vieau accept Best Production Design for 'The Shape of Water' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water

Foreign Language Film

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio delivers a speech after he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "A Fantastic Woman" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images
  • A Fantastic Woman
  • An Insult
  • Loveless
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Square

Actress in a Supporting Role

Actor Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for 'I, Tonya' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Short Film (Animated)

Filmmakers Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane accept Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

Filmmakers Adrian Molina, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich accept Best Animated Feature Film for 'Coco' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary (Short)

  • Edith + Eddie
  • Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Short Film (Live Action)

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote / All of Us

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
  • Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
  • Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
  • The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Music (Original Score)

  • Dunkirk
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Music (Original Song)

  • “Mighty River” — Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name
  • “Remember Me” — Coco
  • “Stand Up for Something” — Marshall
  • “This is Me” — The Greatest Showman

Directing

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE