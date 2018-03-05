The 90th Academy Awards, which aired Sunday, March 4, will reveal what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences deems great about the films of 2017. Leading in nominations is The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, which received 13 nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan, scooped up eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri earned six.

The 2018 Oscars nominees saw some efforts to include more women and minority filmmakers. Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director for her film Lady Bird, and Jordan Peele was the fifth black director to earn the same nod for Get Out. Rachel Morrison was the first woman to ever be nominated for cinematography for Mudbound.

See the winners below.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actor Sam Rockwell accepts Best Suppoorting Actor for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Make-Up and Hairstyling artists Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski accept the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in Darkest Hour during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Costume designer Mark Bridges accepts Best Costume Design for 'Phantom Thread' from actor Eva Marie Saint onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documentary (Feature)

Producer Dan Cogan and director Bryan Fogel, winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for 'Icarus,' pose in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Sound Editing

Sound designers Richard King and Alex Gibson accept Best Sound Editing for 'Dunkirk' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Sound mixers Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten accept Best Sound Mixing for 'Dunkirk' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

Production designers Jeff Melvin, Paul Denham Austerberry and Shane Vieau accept Best Production Design for 'The Shape of Water' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Foreign Language Film

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio delivers a speech after he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "A Fantastic Woman" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Mark Ralston—AFP/Getty Images

A Fantastic Woman

An Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Actress in a Supporting Role

Actor Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for 'I, Tonya' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Short Film (Animated)

Filmmakers Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane accept Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

Filmmakers Adrian Molina, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich accept Best Animated Feature Film for 'Coco' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary (Short)

Edith + Eddie

+ Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Short Film (Live Action)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)

Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)

Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)

The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Music (Original Score)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Music (Original Song)

“Mighty River” — Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” — Coco

“Stand Up for Something” — Marshall

“This is Me” — The Greatest Showman

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet , Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan , Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture