With an Oscars mix-up that resulted in the biggest awards-show gaffe of all time — and one of the most jubilantly exciting outcomes — 2017 seemed destined from the get-go to be a memorable year at the movies. And it didn’t disappoint. Jordan Peele exposed the horror of the sunken place in Get Out; Wonder Woman was a superhero who offered hope to the human race; and Pennywise the Clown returned to terrorize the children of Derry in It. The galaxy far, far away saga continued to unfold; Armie Hammer biked around Italy in short shorts in Call Me By Your Name; and Daniel Day-Lewis returned to the big-screen for one last hurrah in Phantom Thread.

But the new year is fast approaching, and with it, a slate of upcoming movies to look forward to. Here are the movies coming out in 2018 that we’re most excited to see.

February

Cloverfield Movie (Feb. 2)

The third film in the monster anthology, starring Elizabeth Debicki and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, finds a group of astronauts fighting to survive after an experiment with a particle accelerator goes wrong.

Winchester (Feb. 2)

This horror-mystery based on true events stars Helen Mirren as firearms heiress Sarah Winchester, overseer of the world’s creepiest house, which she built over 38 years in San Jose, Calif.

The 15:17 to Paris (Feb. 9)

Clint Eastwood directs the dramatic story of three Americans who face a terrorist attack while on a train to Paris, based on the 2015 Thalys train attack in France and starring the real-life heroes as themselves.

Fifty Shades Freed (Feb. 9)

The final film in the Fifty Shades trilogy finds Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) married — though things quickly get heated when figures from their past resurface to complicate their lives.

Peter Rabbit (Feb. 9)

This animated film, based on Beatrix Potter’s beloved Peter Rabbit stories, features voice acting by James Corden, Daisy Ridley and Margot Robbie and revives the mischievous bunny for a new generation.

Black Panther (Feb. 16)

Marvel gives the solo superhero movie treatment to its first black superhero, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who returns to save his imperiled home country Wakanda, where warring factions seek to take his throne.

Annihilation (Feb. 23)

A biologist (Natalie Portman) joins a group of scientists (including Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez) on a secret expedition to an isolated area that does not play by the rules of nature.

March

Red Sparrow (March 2)

Jennifer Lawrence is a Russian spy (and a prima ballerina) learning to use her body as a weapon when a CIA agent becomes her first target.

Love, Simon (March 16)

This comic drama, based on Becky Albertalli’s 2012 novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, follows a closeted gay teen (Nick Robinson) who falls for an anonymous classmate online.

Tomb Raider (March 18)

Alicia Vikander steps into Lara Croft’s boots in a new adaptation of the video game (the first two starred Angelina Jolie), which finds the archaeologist excavating clues about her missing dad.

Isle of Dogs (March 23)

In Wes Anderson’s latest stop-motion animated feature — which features the voices of Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum and many others — a boy goes in search of his dog in dystopian Japan, where dogs are quarantined on an island.

Lean on Pete (March 30)

Newcomer Charlie Plummer has drawn comparisons to a young Leonardo DiCaprio in this drama, a big winner at the Venice Film Festival, about a lonely teen who befriends a failing racehorse.

Ready Player One (March 30)

Tye Sheridan stars in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 dystopian novel, in which humans escape a global energy crisis inside a virtual-reality game.

April

Tully (April 20)

In this comedy from director Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) and writer Diablo Cody (Juno), Charlize Theron plays a mother of three who forms a bond with her nanny (Mackenzie Davis of Halt and Catch Fire).

May

Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)

The saga of the Avengers continues as the superheroes team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to take on the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) on his quest to collect all the infinity stones.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (May 11)

Richard Linklater directs an adaptation of Maria Semple’s 2012 comedic novel, starring Cate Blanchett as an architect turned reclusive stay-at-home mom who goes missing before a family vacation to Antarctica.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (May 11)

Gus Van Sant’s biographical drama memorializes the life of cartoonist John Callahan (played by Joaquin Phoenix), who turned to drawing after being paralyzed in a car accident at 21.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

Billed as a space Western, this Star Wars spin-off from Ron Howard launches Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) into the galaxy far, far away as a young Han Solo.

June

Deapool 2 (June 1)

In the sequel to Fox’s 2016 smash antihero hit, Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc With a Mouth to battle foes alongside fellow mutants Domino (Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin, doing double superhero duty in 2018).

Soldado (June 29)

The sequel to the gritty 2015 drama Sicario finds Josh Brolin (busy year!) and Benicio del Toro trying to stamp out drug cartels along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ocean’s 8 (June 8)

A spin-off of the early-2000s franchise convenes a glamorous ensemble, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, to pull off a grand heist of Anne Hathaway’s jewels at New York City’s Met Gala.

Incredibles 2 (June 15)

The long-awaited Pixar sequel reunites the beloved Parr family, last seen in the 2004 original, to save the world from certain doom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard seek to prevent total dinosaur extinction in an action-packed sequel to the 2015 blockbuster.

July

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man teams up with the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in this Marvel Universe sequel set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. (Michelle Pfeiffer shows up too!)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (July 20)

The sequel to the 2008 ABBA-centric musical film features a not-so-secret pregnancy, flashbacks to a young Meryl Streep (played by Lily James) and Cher in a platinum blonde wig.

August

Barbie (Aug. 8)

The first live-action film based on Mattel’s perennially popular line of dolls is rumored to star Anne Hathaway as the titular heroine.

Crazy Rich Asians (Aug. 17)

The adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel — the first movie to feature a primarily Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993 — stars Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu, who discovers that her boyfriend is the wealthiest, most eligible bachelor in Singapore.

The Little Stranger (Aug. 31)

Set in post-WWII England, this adaptation of Sarah Waters’ 2009 gothic novel from Room director Lenny Abrahamson recounts a country doctor’s (Domhnall Gleeson) harrowing stay at an 18th-century estate.

September

The Darkest Minds (Sept. 14)

In the first live-action movie from Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3 director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, a sci-fi thriller based on Alexandra Bracken’s 2012 young adult novel, Amandla Stenberg plays a gifted teen on the run from a dystopian government.

Boy Erased (Sept. 28)

Joel Edgerton’s adaptation of Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir tells the story of Jared (Lucas Hedges, breakout star of Manchester by the Sea), the son of a small-town Baptist pastor (Russell Crowe) who is forced into gay conversion therapy.

October

A Star Is Born (Oct. 5)

In Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, Lady Gaga adds her name to the list of actors — including Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand — to anchor a fresh take on the 1937 romance.

Venom (Oct. 5)

Sony’s first reportedly R-rated foray into the Marvel Universe sees Tom Hardy transform into Spider-Man’s amorphous alien archenemy, with Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed and Woody Harrelson rounding out the cast.

First Man (Oct. 12)

Ryan Gosling takes a giant leap for mankind as Neil Armstrong in the adaptation of James R. Hansen’s 2005 astronaut biography, from La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Halloween (Oct. 19)

Forty years after he first terrorized the residents of Haddonfield, Michael Myers returns for a final confrontation with his sister Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) in a sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter classic.

November

Mary, Queen of Scots (Nov. 2)

Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) faces off with Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie) in this period drama charting the two queens’ storied rivalry over the rule of 16th-century England.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Nov. 2)

In the latest installment of the conflicted mutant franchise, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops powers that corrupt her, forcing her comrades to decide whether to save her or fight her.

Widows (Nov. 16)

A new heist thriller from Steve McQueen, his first movie since 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, sees four Chicago women, including Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez, team up to cash in on the failed caper of their late husbands.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Nov. 18)

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) reunites with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to curb the power of Johnny Depp’s menacing dark wizard.

Creed 2 (Nov. 21)

The next installment of the series of Rocky spin-offs starring Michael B. Jordan, with an assist from original star Sylvester Stallone, picks up where the lauded 2015 drama left off.

December

Bohemian Rhapsody (Dec. 25)

The much-delayed Freddie Mercury biopic sees Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) stretch his vocal cords as the legendary Queen frontman.

Mary Poppins Returns (Dec. 25)

Everyone’s favorite nanny is revived in the form of Emily Blunt, who brings joy to the now-grown Banks children along with a lamplighter played by Lin-Manuel Miranda.