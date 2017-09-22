mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
The World Premiere Of Gaga: Five Foot Two" During The Toronto International Film Festival
Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of "Gaga: Five Foot Two" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images
celebrities

Lady Gaga Says Fame Is ‘Not All It’s Cracked up to Be’ in Emotional Open Letter

Melissa Chan
10:09 AM ET

Lady Gaga on Thursday said being famous was “not all it’s cracked up to be,” ahead of the world premiere of her Netflix documentary.

The pop star posted an open letter to her fans on Twitter, saying filming the documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, allowed her to see herself in a new light.

“I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own,” she wrote. “I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable.”

Netflix said the documentary, which will be released Friday, follows Lady Gaga as she “releases a new album, preps for her Super Bowl halftime show, and confronts physical and emotional struggles.”

The “Million Reasons” singer said the film captured her lowest and highest moments and revealed the reality behind being a celebrity, in her eyes.

“I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be,” she said. “It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.”

