Forget the 12 Days of Deadpool. This year you can add some Wade Wilson-approved cheer to your holidays simply by pairing your Elf on the Shelf with a Deadpool action figure.

With the help of one ingenious fan, Ryan Reynolds — who plays the Merc With a Mouth — has figured out a way to bring some Christmas cheer to his daughter’s life that will last long after Dec. 25 has come and gone.

The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to retweet a photo from user @highlandersteve in which a Deadpool figurine is holding an Elf on the Shelf in the air using his dual ninja swords. “Our elf gets no respect,” the Deadpool enthusiast captioned the picture.

“This would make my daughter cry for a hundred years and I have no intention of converting it into wallpaper for her bedroom ceiling, you sick b-stard,” Reynolds responded in his signature sarcastic style.

See the exchange below.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.