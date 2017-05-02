The Internet Is In Complete Agreement Rihanna Is the Undisputed Queen of the Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

There are very few things that the Internet collectively agrees on, but one thing is for certain: that one Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala .

While bad gal Ri Ri's always been a fashion maven — one only needs to look at the overwhelming popularity of her shoe and clothing lines — it's her unrivaled excellence at fashion's biggest night that's really set her apart as a style icon. At the last Met Gala she attended in 2015, Rihanna's sweeping goldenrod cape by Guo Pei not only tickled fashion insiders, but it quickly inspired one of the Internet's most beloved memes .

This year, it appears that Rihanna remains the Internet's unanimous fashion favorite at the Met Gala, after showing up in a gorgeously ornate Comme des Garçons dress, complete with a top knot, matching eyeshadow and strappy stiletto heels. After a red carpet filled with guests who half-heartedly flirted with the avant garde Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon theme of the night , Rihanna fully leaned into the over-the-top nature of the theme, winning the hearts of the Internet and the fashion flock alike.

#RIHANNA HAS WON EVERYTHING FOREVER. NO NEED TO TRY ANYTHING EVER AGAIN BECAUSE SHE HAS ALREADY WON IT! #metgala #MetKawakubo #metgala2017 pic.twitter.com/YySBVC4ylW - The Remedy Podcast (@RemedyPodcast) May 2, 2017

HONESTLY DAS IT. DATSSS ITTTT pic.twitter.com/O7ZHDiPoot - Rachel Effendy (@RachelEffendy) May 2, 2017

i'm suing all the publications that tweeted non-HD photos of rihanna, children are DYING we don't have time for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/L9GNH1UO1p - Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/Nana_kye/status/859208779048603649

Thank god Rihanna could follow the #MetGala theme and slay, cause I was getting sad and bored. #MetKawakubo https://t.co/ch1bF4et2y - Taneka Stotts @ WWU (@neekaneeks) May 2, 2017

Can we all appreciate the Queen of #MetGala ? pic.twitter.com/4JEI0sHs6s - THAT PART (@bottledfleet) May 2, 2017

SHE IS THE ONLY ONE WHO PULLED IT OFF AND SLAYED IT. LADIES AND GENTLEMAN SHE IS THAT BITCH #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8mP7JwirHI - Kim (@Kanyeberly) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/amandarachlee/status/859206069134004225

