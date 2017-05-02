There are very few things that the Internet collectively agrees on, but one thing is for certain: that one Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala.
While bad gal Ri Ri's always been a fashion maven — one only needs to look at the overwhelming popularity of her shoe and clothing lines — it's her unrivaled excellence at fashion's biggest night that's really set her apart as a style icon. At the last Met Gala she attended in 2015, Rihanna's sweeping goldenrod cape by Guo Pei not only tickled fashion insiders, but it quickly inspired one of the Internet's most beloved memes.
This year, it appears that Rihanna remains the Internet's unanimous fashion favorite at the Met Gala, after showing up in a gorgeously ornate Comme des Garçons dress, complete with a top knot, matching eyeshadow and strappy stiletto heels. After a red carpet filled with guests who half-heartedly flirted with the avant garde Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon theme of the night, Rihanna fully leaned into the over-the-top nature of the theme, winning the hearts of the Internet and the fashion flock alike.
https://twitter.com/Nana_kye/status/859208779048603649
https://twitter.com/amandarachlee/status/859206069134004225
