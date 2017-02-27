21 Celebrities Who Were More Excited Than You About Moonlight's Best Picture Win

The 89th Academy Awards proved to be one of the most memorable nights in showbiz history, thanks to a jaw-dropping mix-up where La La Land was mistakenly announced as the year's Best Picture before Moonlight was announced as the true winner . It was a shocking situation that confused just about everyone, including all of the stars in attendance at the ceremony. Best Actress winner and La La Land star Emma Stone , took time in her post-show interview to share how happy she was about Moonlight 's win, while others, like Oprah Winfrey and Jessica Chastain, took to their Twitter accounts to share their excitement for Moonlight's win.

See the 21 best celebrity reactions to Moonlight 's incredible Best Picture win at the 2017 Oscars below.

Emma Stone had an "OMG" moment on stage when she realized that Moonlight was the real Best Picture winner. In her post-show interview , she revealed that she was beyond happy for their win. " I f—ing love Moonlight," she said. "Of course it was an amazing thing to hear them say La La Land — we would have loved to win best picture, but we're so happy for Moonlight . I think it's one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself."

The surprise ending made this Oscars ceremony one of the best for Oprah Winfrey.

Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favorite #Oscars in memory!! - Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

Actor Constance Wu couldn't contain her excitement for the cast of Moonlight.

I AM SO HAPPY FOR MOONLIGHT!!!! MY HEART IS BURSTING FOR MOONLIGHT!! - Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) February 27, 2017

While La La Land actor John Legend was truly happy for Moonlight' s win.

Congratulations to the Moonlight team. It truly is a beautiful film. Well done - John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres noted that this memorable moment was only possible on live TV.

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

While Moonlight director Barry Jenkins was still in shock over the win.

Jessica Chastain had nothing but love for Moonlight's win.

MOONLIGHT!!!! love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love #BestPicture #Oscars - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

Gabrielle Union had all of the feelings after Moonlight was revealed as the true winner.

I need a drink... no... a drank... make it a double. My emotions are all over the place #Moonlight #Oscars2017 - Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling had a giggle after it was discovered that Moonlight was the real winner of Best Picture that night.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture 'Moonlight' is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ - AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

And Samuel L. Jackson got a little emotional after Moonlight was revealed the Best Picture winner.

This is Samuel L. Jackson wiping away a tear after #Moonlight (finally) claims Best Picture. #oscars pic.twitter.com/aatm0mEBeK - Vicki Hyman (@VickiHy) February 27, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani thought that the Moonlight twist upped the Academy's game as far as awards shows go.

THIS IS THE BEST OSCARS EVER!!!!!!!!!!! - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

While Chelsea Peretti had a very visceral response.

I AM SCREAMIG AND CRYING - Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 27, 2017

Aja Naomi King was beyond excited for Moonlight' s win.

And even Shonda Rhimes, queen of the plot twist, was shocked by the Best Picture mix-up.

Holy crap. Holy effing moonlight. Plus Viola.#Oscars - shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 27, 2017

Issa Rae couldn't contain her euphoria about the Moonlight win.

Tracee Ellis Ross was ecstatic about Moonlight 's victory.

Oh my goodness! #Moonlight - Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 27, 2017

While Katy Perry was in complete shock that the mix-up happened.

KATY HERE. I lost a bet for best picture (I wanted moonlight... - KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG - KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

The cast of Moonlight couldn't contain their excitement as they took the stage to accept their award.

And Meryl Streep reacted as only Meryl Streep could to the Moonlight win.

Meryl Streep: still acting the most, even in a real life crisis pic.twitter.com/iczsyZwvzZ - Andrew Chow (@andrewrchow) February 27, 2017

Bette Midler was happy that she stayed up to watch the twist ending.