Here Are All the Public Figures Who’ve Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct After Harvey Weinstein

Since the New York Times and The New Yorker first published allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Harvey Weinstein by Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and dozens of others, the disgraced producer has been fired from his company and Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance is reportedly seeking an indictment against him.

A new report from Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker also details Weinstein’s alleged and elaborate efforts to silence journalists and accusers. The former movie executive denies the new accusations and “any allegations of non-consensual sex,” but said in a statement to the Times that, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

The Weinstein scandal has sparked a national conversation about sexual misconduct and prompted others to come forward with accusations ranging from groping to rape against prominent men, including former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, actor Ben Affleck and former President George H. W. Bush.

These are the men who have been accused of sexual misconduct after the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal in Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 2017. Paul Archuleta—Getty Images

Portia de Rossi alleged on Twitter that the Above the Law actor “unzipped his leather pants” during an audition. The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies said in an interview on Sirius XM’s “Just Jenny Show” on Nov. 3 that a casting agent sent her to Seagal’s hotel room for an audition, where she saw his gun. Seagal has faced other allegations dating back to at least 1998.

Seagal has denied claims of sexual harassment in the past, but hasn’t commented publicly on de Rossi or Margulies’ claims. His manager did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Transparent onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Amazon confirmed to Deadline that it is investigating the Transparent star following allegations of sexual harassment. Tambor’s former assistant first made the claims in a private Facebook post, according to Deadline.

Tambor denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline. “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” he said. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.” An agent for Tambor told TIME he had no further comment beyond his statement to Deadline.

Ed Westwick

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Ed Westwick arrives at the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) Amanda Edwards—WireImage

In a detailed Facebook post, actor Kristina Cohen alleged that the former Gossip Girl star raped her three years ago. She alleges that she was brought to Westwick’s home by a producer she was dating at the time. She took a nap in the guest bedroom, where Westwick allegedly fingered and raped her. “I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified,” she wrote.”

Westwick denied the allegation in an Instagram post. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” he wrote. His manager did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Dustin Hoffman

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 02: Actor Dustin Hoffman arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic

Author Anna Graham Hunter wrote an essay for the Hollywood Reporter, in which she alleges that Hoffman sexually harassed her on the set of the 1985 film Death of a Salesman when she was just 17 years old. Hunter claims that Hoffman groped her and make inappropriate comments to her.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman said: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.” A spokesperson for Hoffman did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Brett Ratner

Film director Brett Ratner during the 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival on March 18, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Mark Davis—Getty Images for Sun Valley Film

The Los Angeles Times interviewed six women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, who alleged that producer and director Brett Ratner sexually harassed or assaulted them. The allegations include forcing oral sex, masturbating in front of one woman and graphically discussing sex.

In a statement to the Times, Ratner’s lawyer, Martin Singer, “categorically” denied the allegations. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.” Ratner’s attorney did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Jeremy Piven

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Jeremy Piven discusses "Wisdom Of The Crowd" with the Build Series at Build Studio on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic) Roy Rochlin—FilmMagic

Actor Ariane Bellamar alleged on Twitter that Piven groped her on the set of Entourage. CBS, which airs Wisdom of the Crowd starring Piven, said it would investigate the allegations, according to the Associated Press.

Piven denied the allegations in a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly. “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven said. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Michael Oreskes

Michael Oreskes, senior vice president of news and editorial director of National Public Radio (NPR), speaks during the rededication of the Journalists Memorial at the Newseum in Washington, DC, June 5, 2017, as the names of 14 journalists who died or were killed while reporting the news in 2016 are added to the memorial. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post reported that Oreskes, currently NPR’s senior vice president of news and editorial director, kissed them without their consent while he was the Washington bureau chief of the New York Times almost two decades ago. Another woman, according to NPR, said that Oreskes brought up personal details during career counseling session while she worked with him at NPR.

Oreskes resigned from his post on Nov. 1. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, he wrote: “I am deeply sorry to the people I hurt. My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility.” Oreskes did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Andy Dick

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Comedian Andy Dick arrives at the #NotWithHim Event on August 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Greg Doherty—Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actor was fired from independent film Raising Buchanan after allegations of sexual harassment including groping people’s genitals, making unwanted sexual advances and unwanted kissing and licking.

Dick confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that he was let go from the film. He denied groping anyone, but didn’t deny the propositioning or kissing allegations. “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he told the magazine. “It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”

Kevin Spacey

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kevin Spacey presents Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA) Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA—Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged in an interview with BuzzFeed that Spacey placed him on a bed, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance when Rapp was only 14-years-old.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Spacey said he didn’t remember the encounter. “I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Hamilton Fish

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Hamilton Fish attends Tribeca Talks: After the Movie: "Food Chains" during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Laura Cavanaugh—FilmMagic

Fish, the president and publisher of The New Republic, is taking a leave of absence as the company investigates complaints related to “interactions between [Fish] and a number of women employees,” the New York Times reports. “I appreciate the candor our employees have displayed in coming forward with their concerns, and I take the concerns very seriously,” The New Republic‘s owner Win McCormack said in a letter to employees, according to the Times. The investigation comes after allegations that former literary editor Leon Wieseltier harassed his colleagues during his time at the magazine.

Fish has not commented publicly. He did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Stephen Collins

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 30: Stephen Collins arrives at The David Lynch Foundation hosts a "Night of Comedy" held at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on June 30, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran—FilmMagic

Journalist Mimi Kramer alleged in a blog post that the 7th Heaven actor “fondled” her twice at the Drama Desk Awards about 30 years ago. “The first time, I couldn’t believe it had happened. The second time, I turned back to look at him, and he smiled and winked at me before going back to smiling and winking at people in the audience,” she wrote.

In 2014, Collins admitted and apologized for inappropriate sexual conduct with three minors between 1973 to 1994. A manager for Collins did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment about Kramer’s allegations.

Ken Baker

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 04: Author Ken Baker attends "Books to Screen" during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival ) Vivien Killilea—Getty Images for Palm Springs In

E! News said it was investigating correspondent Ken Baker, Variety reported, after two women claimed he sexually harassed them. One former employee told The Wrap that Baker asked her to sit on his lap, while a former intern told the publication that he propositioned her for sex and texted her that he wanted to give her “a Tiffany dildo with ‘Ken Baker’ engraved on the shaft.” “E! has a longstanding commitment to providing a safe working environment in which everyone is treated with respect and dignity,” E! told Variety in a statement. “We take all complaints of misconduct very seriously, and thoroughly investigate all allegations of harassment.”

“I am very disturbed by these anonymous allegations, which make my heart ache. I take them very seriously,” Baker said in a statement to the Wrap. “I care deeply for people’s feelings and sincerely live in a way that treats people with dignity and respect.”

Rick Najera

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Actor Rick Najera speaks onstage during The Los Angeles Times and Hoy 2015 Latinos de Hoy Awards at Dolby Theatre on October 11, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Latinos de Hoy Awards) JC Olivera—Getty Images for Latinos de Hoy Awards

Najera, a writer and producer who headed CBS’ Diversity Sketch Comedy showcase, left his role following an investigation focused on inappropriate comments Najera allegedly made to performers, Variety reported. He allegedly told one woman that he and his wife were in an open relationship and made lewd comments to another. Rachel Bloom, the star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, confirmed to Variety that she sent an email to warn other women of Najera’s behavior and encourage them to come forward.

“In March 2017, CBS became aware of inappropriate comments made during the production of the Diversity Comedy Showcase, and remedial action was taken at that time, which the company felt was appropriate to the matter. Subsequent information has recently emerged. After looking into these reports and a discussion with Mr. Najera, he has resigned from his role with the Diversity Comedy Showcase,” a spokesperson for CBS told Variety. A representative for Najera declined to comment to Variety.

Mark Halperin

Mark Halperin from Showtime's 'The Circus' participates in a panel discussion at the Showtime-presented finale reception and discussion of the second season of THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE BIGGEST STORY ON EARTH at The Newseum on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi—Getty Images

Halperin apologized after five women told CNN that he had sexually harassed them while he was the political director of ABC News. The women, who all spoke to CNN anonymously, alleged that the journalist, who co-authored Game Change and worked for TIME from 2007 to 2014, propositioned employees for sex, touched them with his genitals and groped one woman’s breasts without her consent. (Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against women, according to CNN). NBC News and MSNBC, which currently employs Halperin, told CNN’s Oliver Darcy that Halperin “is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood.”

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement to CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

Knight Landesman

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Knight Landesman attended the Independent Art Fair at Spring Studios on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Gonzalo Marroquin—Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Landesman resigned as the publisher of art magazine Artforum on Oct. 25 after at least nine women accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. According to the New York Times, Landesman asked employees questions about their sex lives and touched them without their consent. The suit also claims that the owners of Arforum knew about Landesman’s alleged behavior but didn’t intervene. “We will do everything in our ability to bring our workplace in line with our editorial mission, and we will use this opportunity to transform Artforum into a place of transparency, equity, and with zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind,” a statement from Artforum’s three publishers said, according to the Times.

“I fully recognize that I have tested certain boundaries, which I am working hard to correct,” Landesman told artnet News. “I have never willfully or intentionally harmed anyone. However, I am fully engaged in seeking help to insure that my behavior with both friends and colleagues is above reproach in the future.”

President George H. W. Bush

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith—Getty Images

Actor Heather Lind claimed in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, that the former president “touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side” and told her a “dirty joke” while posing for a photograph four years ago, according to People.

Bush’s spokesperson said in a statement to People: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

Leon Wieseltier

American author and literary critic Leon Wieseltier at his home in Washington, DC. Wieseltier is the long-serving literary editor at the New Republic has won the Israel Dan David Prize Board in 2013 for being "a foremost writer and thinker who confronts and engages with the central issues of our times, setting the standard for serious cultural discussion in the United States." (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) Brooks Kraft—Corbis via Getty Images.

Wieseltier, a former editor of The New Republic, apologized on Oct. 24 for “offenses against some of my colleagues in the past.” A number of women who worked with Wieseltier at The New Republic exchanged emails detailing his alleged sexual harassment, including kissing them without their consent and sharing graphic details about his sex life, according to the New York Times. In the wake of the allegations, Laurene Powell Jobs announced that her company, the Emerson Collective, would no longer publish Wieseltier’s new magazine, which was scheduled to debut next week.

“For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness,” Wieseltier said in a statement to the Times. “The women with whom I worked are smart and good people. I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them I will not waste this reckoning.”

Ethan Kath

UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 22: LEEDS FESTIVAL Photo of CRYSTAL CASTLES and Ethan KATH, Ethan Kath performing on stage (Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns) Gary Wolstenholme—Redferns

Alice Glass, Kath’s former bandmate in electronic band Crystal Castles, claimed in a post on her website published on Oct. 24 that Kath sexually assaulted her and subjected her to “almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control” beginning when she was just 15 years old. “Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed,” she wrote. “It wasn’t always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together.” Glass left the band in 2014, and was replaced by Edith Frances.

Kath denied Glass’ claims in a statement from his attorney sent to Pitchfork. “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship,” he said. “Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.” A manager for Crystal Castles did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

R. Kelly

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 03: R. Kelly performs in concert at The Bass Concert Hall on March 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Gary Miller—Getty Images

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kitti Jones alleged that the rapper physically abused her, sexually coerced and emotionally manipulated her throughout their 2-year-relationship. She claimed the “Ignition” performer made her follow rules that dictated when she could eat and when she could go to the bathroom. Kelly denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone, and his attorney did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on Jones’ allegations.

Kelly has faced allegations of emotional abuse and sex with underage women, which he has consistently denied, since at least 1996. In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of all charges in a child pornography case after he was accused of making a sex tape with an underage girl.

Terry Richardson

NEW YORK - JULY 24: Terry Richardson seen out in Soho with his bike on July 24, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images) Josiah Kamau—BuzzFoto via Getty Images

On Oct. 23, the Telegraph reported that Conde Nast International banned photographer Terry Richardson from working for any of its titles, which include the international editions of Vogue and GQ. A spokesperson for Conde Nast International confirmed the report to Motto. Richardson has faced allegations of sexual harassment from models and others he worked with for years, which he has denied. The U.S. arm of Conde Nast, which publishes U.S. Vogue and Vanity Fair (both of which have published Richardson’s work), also has no plans to work with Richardson. In a statement to Motto, Conde Nast U.S. said: “Condé Nast has nothing planned with Terry going forward. Sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.”

“Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories,” a spokesperson for Richardson told TIME in a statement. “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

James Toback

James Toback, a 72-year-old Hollywood director and writer who has been nominated for an Oscar, was accused of sexually harassing 38 women, according to a Los Angeles Times report. All but seven of the women the Los Angeles Times interviewed spoke on the record. According to the report, Toback would lure them to places like hotel rooms on the premise of promising an audition for a film, only to try and engage them in sexual encounters and ask them questions about masturbation.

John Besh

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: John Besh attends the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung culinary demonstrations presented by MasterCard - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Pier 94 on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF) Neilson Barnard—Getty Images for NYCWFF

According to an investigation published by NOLA.com | the Times-Picayune, 25 women say they were victims of sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses while working at one of Besh’s restaurants. One former employee alleged in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint that Besh himself “continued to attempt to coerce (her) to submit to his sexual overtures” during their sexual relationship, and that she faced retaliation from other employees when she attempted to end the relationship.

In a statement, Besh said that the relationship was consensual but said “I…sincerely apologize to anyone past and present who has worked for me who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do.” The general counsel for the Besh Restaurant Group said in a statement that “we believe going forward that everyone at our company will be fully aware of the clear procedures that are now in place to safeguard against anyone feeling that his or her concerns will not be heard and addressed free from retaliation.” On Monday, the Advocate reported that Besh stepped down from his company “to provide his full focus on this family.”

Lockhart Steele

On Oct. 19, the Awl reported that Steele, the editorial director at Vox Media, had been fired for inappropriate conduct. “Lock admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and is not tolerated at Vox Media,” a Vox Media spokesperson said in a statement to Motto. “Vox Media is committed to fostering a safe and welcoming community, and appreciates those who have been willing to speak up and share information during the course of this investigation.”

Eden Rohatensky, a former Vox Media employee, wrote a Medium post alleging sexual harassment by a VP at a former company that she worked for. She did not explicitly name Vox Media or Steele in her post. The Awl later reported that Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff “effectively confirmed that the VP in Eden Rohatensky’s Medium post was about Steele” during a previously scheduled all-hands meeting on Friday. Steele did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment. The Vox Media spokesperson said it could not comment beyond the statement.

Robert Scoble

Tech blogger Robert Scoble wears [f500link]Google[/f500link] Glass at the Dublin web summit being held at the RDS in Dublin. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images) Niall Carson - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Three women said that Scoble, a former Microsoft employee, “tech evangelist” and writer, acted inappropriately with them between 2009 and 2014, according to Business Insider. Journalist Quinn Norton claimed in a blog post published on Thursday that Scoble had groped her and that she had witnessed him groping and kissing a woman who was too drunk to consent. Michelle Greer, who worked with Scoble at Rackspace, told Buzzfeed that Scoble had groped her at a 2010 tech conference. Startup ProDay founder Sarah Kunst claimed on Twitter that Scoble “verbally harassed her.”

Scoble denied the allegations in a post published on his website. He did not immediately respond to Motto’s request for comment.

Chris Savino

Nickelodeon said on Oct. 19 that it had fired Savino, the creator of the network’s animated series The Loud House, after a number of women came forward alleging that he had sexually harassed them. According to the Hollywood Reporter, at least a dozen women said that Savino acted inappropriately with them, including making unwanted advances and threatening women who had ended consensual relationships with him.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Oct. 24, Savino said he was “deeply sorry.” “Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and communications created an uncomfortable environment,” he wrote. “I have nothing but the deepest respect for the bravery of the women who have spoken out, trying to create an environment in which they can thrive and reach their fullest potential.” His manager did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

David Blaine

JERSEY CITY, NJ - MAY 05: Magician David Blaine speaks during Genius Gala 6.0 at Liberty Science Center on May 5, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Liberty Science Center) Dave Kotinsky—Getty Images for Liberty Science Center

In an interview with the Daily Beast, model Natasha Prince claimed that the magician raped her in London in 2004. Scotland Yard said it is now investigating the allegations. “There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue,” the police force said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Blaine’s spokesperson denied the claim in a statement to the Daily Beast. “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement said. “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.” A spokesperson for Blaine did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Bob Weinstein

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Executive producer Bob Weinstein attends the MTV and Dimension TV premiere of "Scream" at the Los Angeles Film Festival on June 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage for MTV Communications) Alberto E. Rodriguez—WireImage for MTV Communications

Amanda Segel, a former executive producer on The Mist, a TV series produced by the Weinstein Company, told Variety that Weinstein made a number on unwanted advances on her for a period of three months. Segel said that the alleged harassment only stopped after she told Weinstein Company executives that she’d leave the project if Weinstein did not stop his behavior. Spike TV, which aired The Mist, told the Associated Press that it would be investigating Segel’s claims.

Weinstein’s attorney, Bert Fields, denied the claims in a statement to TIME, calling them “demonstrably false and misleading.” Both parties sent emails to TIME showing conversations between the two.

In one, Segel wrote: “I would certainly like to have dinner with you again but only as a non-romantic friendship.” Weinstein responded: “Agreed that romance is something not to pursue, so if u can stand to be around my charming, funny company., I would glad to be around yours.”

In another exchange, Weinstein wrote: “If u would like to get together for dinner before the 8th or 9th, then let me know what works for you. If u can’t, then hopefully, u can make it on that weekend. If u can’t do that, then your fired!!! Oh I forgot, we are supposed to be friends. Ha! Let me know what works. We have lots of laughter ahead of us. That we know for sure.”

Segel’s attorney said in a statement to TIME: “Amanda Segel was the victim of sexual harassment by Bob Weinstein. As she eloquently put it, ‘the word ‘no’ should be enough’ for any woman. Unfortunately, it was not in her case. Ms. Segel should be applauded for coming forward with her truthful allegations. The efforts to deny the harassment are shameful.”

Roy Price

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Vice President Amazon Studios Roy Price attends "Landline" New York Premiere at The Metrograph on July 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage) Paul Zimmerman—WireImage

Price, the head of Amazon Studios and a frequent collaborator with the Weinstein Company, resigned after Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, told the Hollywood Reporter that he had sexually harassed her in 2015. Hackett, who said she made it clear wasn’t interested, alleges that Price propositioned her and told her “you will love my dick.” Hackett said she reported his behavior to executives and spoke to outside investigators, but wasn’t notified of any outcome. After her allegations became public, Amazon put Price on leave, and soon afterwards he resigned.

Price declined to comment on the allegations to the Hollywood Reporter. Price’s attorney did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Oliver Stone

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY - JUNE 21: Oliver Stone gives a speech on truth in film during the Starmus Festival on June 21, 2017 in Trondheim, Norway. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage) MICHAEL CAMPANELLA—WireImage

After the director condemned the allegations against Weinstein, model Carrie Stevens told the New York Daily News that Stone grabbed her breast at a party two decades ago. Academy Award-winning actor Patricia Arquette also wrote on Twitter that she had a “weird” encounter with Stone, where he sent her flowers and asked her why she brought her boyfriend to a movie screening he had invited her to.

Stone has not publicly commented on Stevens’ allegations or Arquette’s comments. Stone’s manager did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck attends 1st Annual AutFest International Film Festival at AMC Orange 30 on April 23, 2017 in Orange, California. Jerod Harris—Getty Images

After Affleck condemned Weinstein’s alleged behavior in a statement, a social media user noted that “everyone forgot” Affleck touched then-Total Request Live host Hilarie Burton’s breast during a 2003 interview. “I didn’t forget,” Burton responded in a series of tweets. “I was a kid.” She later shared a video that appears to show the incident in question.

Affleck apologized to Burton on Twitter: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Makeup artist Annemarie Tendler later claimed on Twitter that Affleck “grabbed my ass” at a 2014 Golden Globes party. “I would also love to get an apology,” she tweeted.

Affleck has not commented on Tendler’s allegations. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.