Sen Al. Franken Accused of Kissing and Groping Woman Without Her Consent

Radio anchor Leeann Tweeden says Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent more than a decade ago.

Tweeden — a morning anchor on McIntyre in the Morning, a show on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles — recounted Thursday an incident she says happened during a 2006 military benefit show overseas. Franken, who was a comedian at the time and is now a Minnesota senator, was headlining the show. Tweeden, then a model and media personality, was slated to emcee the event.

Instead, she wrote in a post published Thursday on KABC’s website, Franken included in the script a kiss between the duo. “I suspected what he was after, but I figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd,” she wrote.

Instead, according to the post, Franken insisted on rehearsing the bit before the show. When Tweeden refused, she wrote, Franken “put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.” Tweeden said she felt “disgusted and violated” but continued with the performance, not wanting to cause trouble.

But later, she wrote, Franken grabbed her breasts, without her consent, while she slept during the flight home from Afghanistan to Los Angeles — an act Tweeden says she only discovered while looking through photos from the trip. She included a photo of the incident in her post.

Franken apologized for the incident, saying he didn’t recall the 2006 show. “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” he said in a statement.

Tweeden wrote that her confession was inspired by the wave of women sharing their experiences with sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and that she hopes sharing her story will make other women feel comfortable enough to do the same. Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

“While debating whether or not to go public, I even thought to myself, ‘So much worse has happened to so many others, maybe my story isn’t worth telling?’ But my story is worth telling,” she wrote. “Not just because 2017 is not 2006, or because I am much more secure in my career now than I was then, and not because I’m still angry. I’m telling my story because there may be others.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on the Ethics Committee to investigate Tweeden’s claims, adding that “harassment and assault are completely unacceptable.”

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable—in the workplace or anywhere else,” McConnell said in a statement.