justice

Amazon Top Exec Roy Price on Leave After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Associated Press
Oct 12, 2017

Amazon says the head of Amazon Studios is on leave following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Thursday, Amazon says Roy Price's leave of absence is effective immediately. The decision came hours after The Hollywood Reporter published a producer's detailed claims of harassment by Price.

Producer Isa Hackett alleged that Price propositioned her in 2015 using crudely suggestive language.

Hackett is the daughter of author Philip K. Dick and a producer of Amazon's "Man in the High Castle," based on his work.

Christopher Tricarico, an attorney for Hackett, confirmed the trade paper's report. In an email, he said Hackett doesn't intend to pursue legal action against Amazon or Price.

Hackett's allegations follow multiple complaints of sexual harassment and assault lodged against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In its statement, Amazon says it's reviewing options for projects it has with the Weinstein company.

