Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Police Amid Allegations of Rape and Sexual Assault

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a New York City police station early Friday after reports he would turn himself in to face charges of rape and other sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, 66, arrived shortly before 7.30 a.m. ET, flanked by uniformed police officers. He was wearing a suit, appeared to be limping and was clutching a large book.

Following scores of sexual harassment complaints alleged against the producer, Weinstein has been undergoing sex-rehab treatment in Arizona and, according to Vanity Fair, additional therapy for “anger management, nutrition, and several addiction-related behaviors.”

The New York Times and The New Yorker first reported the sexual harassment complaints against Weinstein in September of last year. According to the Associated Press, more than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing, including actress and activist Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her in 1997, and Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992.

The initial reporting on Weinstein triggered a barrage of sexual abuse allegations from scores of women, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, and led to him being fired from The Weinstein Company’s board and sued by New York’s attorney general.

Law enforcement officials speaking to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity said that Weinstein will be charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and with a first-degree criminal sex act in another. It will be the first criminal case Weinstein has faced since the allegations were made against him last year.

Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment, though Weinstein has said repeatedly through his lawyers that he did not have nonconsensual sex with anyone, the AP reports.