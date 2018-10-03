'An Abominable Crime.' Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rape Accusation
Cristiano Ronaldo plays in the Frosinone v Juventus soccer match in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2018.
Marco Iacobucci—IPA/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:43 AM EDT

(TURIN, Italy) — Cristiano Ronaldo has denied “accusations being issued against” him and called rape an “abominable crime.”

The 33-year-old Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram shortly after a civil lawsuit was filed in Nevada last week, calling it “Fake. Fake news.”

On Wednesday, Ronaldo tweeted in both Portuguese and English.

Ronaldo wrote: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

In a second tweet, he added: “My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations.”

