The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About the Return of Pumpkin Spice Latte Season

The Tuesday after Labor Day marks a number of important occasions each year. For some, it's the first day of school . For others, it's time to pack away white clothes . And for Starbucks regulars, it's the official kickoff to Pumpkin Spice Latte season.

After a weeks-long campaign teasing its return, the coffee purveyor has released the PSL on the masses once more, sparking a feeding (or rather, drinking) frenzy for some — and prompting eye rolls from others. (Not everyone, it seems, is ready to say goodbye to summer.)

Starbucks first began hinting at their fall-favorite beverage's return in August. On Sept. 1, they started a live feed of a "nest" from which the latte would "hatch." (Due to a botched rollout, some eager customers were actually able to order their PSLs on that day as well). Today, Starbucks baristas are serving up the drink at all locations nationwide. And the drink's return is inspiring strong reactions.

"It’s taken on a life of its own," the PSL's creator, Peter Dukes, noted in a statement . After 14 years of pumpkin spice fever, we can confirm this is true.

I'm back. - Pumpkin Spice Latte (@TheRealPSL) September 5, 2017

Every Starbucks in the suburbs is full of Lululemon wearing moms happily cheersing their PSL's to the first day of school. - Denise (@food_shoes_life) September 5, 2017

I definitely didn't go to Starbucks for the second time in as many days today for a Pumpkin Spice Latte 👀 #PSL @StarbucksUK - Nick Barnes👋🏼 (@imnickbarnes) September 5, 2017