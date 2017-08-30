Newsfeed
Pumpkin Spice latte for fall and winter weather
Pumpkin Spice latte coffee for fall and winter weather vm2002—Getty Images/iStockphoto
food and drink

You Can Now Smell Like Fall With This Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant

Cady Lang
2:16 PM ET

Although it'll be weeks before autumn officially starts, you can now get a jump-start on fall with the latest in pumpkin spice latte offerings: a PSL-scented deodorant.

Hailing from Native, the same deodorant company that brought rosé-scented deodorant into the world, this pumpkin spice latte-scented deodorant will appeal to both fall enthusiasts and fans of all-natural products, since Native makes all their products without parabens, phthalates or aluminum.

The best part is that if you decide that you'd like to smell like your favorite autumnal beverage, it won't break the bank. According to Bustle, you can pre-order a stick for $12 a pop — though it's certainly more than your average drug-store purchase. O rders will start shipping on September 5th. And if smelling like a PSL yourself isn't quite your speed, take heart in knowing that you can at least indulge in sniffing this PSL-scented candle until the actual drinks hit shops this fall.

