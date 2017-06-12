Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpA Judge Just Cited a Trump Tweet When Ruling Against Him. Again.
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
William Shakespeare'Julius Caesar' Isn't Unique. Americans Love Talking About Politics Through Shakespeare
ADDITION Shakespearean Trump
Diet/NutritionHere's the Easiest Way to Eat More Vegetables
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, asparagus
royalsHere's Prince William Goofing Off with His Adorable Young Cousin
Gloucestershire Festival Of Polo
University Students Celebrate Their Graduation
BONN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Students throw up their graduate caps during the 11th celebrations of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet on July 4, 2015 in Bonn, Germany. This year, 780 women and 293 men finished their studies successfully. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Andreas Rentz—Getty Images
viral

Ultimate Dad's 'First Day of School' Video Interviews With His Daughter Go Viral

Melissa Locker
2:35 PM ET

Kevin Scruggs and his daughter Mackenzie have an important family tradition that has just come to a sweet end. Ever since Mackenzie’s first day of first grade, Scruggs would sit down with his daughter and ask her what she was most looking forward to during that school year. In 6th grade, Mackenzie was excited to eat in class and in 10th grade, she boldly whispered to her dad that she had spent the first day of school “looking for cute boys.”

They’ve kept up the tradition for the last 12 years, ending each interview with Scruggs saying, “I love you” and Mackenzie replying, “I love you too.”

Now, as Mackenzie is ending her senior year of high school, Scruggs compiled all the daddy-daughter interviews into a graduation present that documents her education in what might be the sweetest way possible. The sentimental video has clearly struck a chord with other families, too. Scruggs posted the video to YouTube over the weekend and it’s already racked up more than 900,000 views, most likely from other families wishing they had thought of this tradition back when their kids were just starting out.

Watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME