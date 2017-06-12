BONN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Students throw up their graduate caps during the 11th celebrations of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet on July 4, 2015 in Bonn, Germany. This year, 780 women and 293 men finished their studies successfully. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Kevin Scruggs and his daughter Mackenzie have an important family tradition that has just come to a sweet end. Ever since Mackenzie’s first day of first grade, Scruggs would sit down with his daughter and ask her what she was most looking forward to during that school year. In 6th grade, Mackenzie was excited to eat in class and in 10th grade, she boldly whispered to her dad that she had spent the first day of school “looking for cute boys.”

They’ve kept up the tradition for the last 12 years, ending each interview with Scruggs saying, “I love you” and Mackenzie replying, “I love you too.”

Now, as Mackenzie is ending her senior year of high school, Scruggs compiled all the daddy-daughter interviews into a graduation present that documents her education in what might be the sweetest way possible. The sentimental video has clearly struck a chord with other families , too. Scruggs posted the video to YouTube over the weekend and it’s already racked up more than 900,000 views, most likely from other families wishing they had thought of this tradition back when their kids were just starting out.

Watch below.