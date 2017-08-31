Lorde Says Rihanna Inspired One of the Most Emotional Tracks on Her Latest Album

Rihanna of the House of Fenty , first of her name, queen of the Internet , champion of red carpets everywhere and mother of clap backs has long been established as both an icon and an inspiration to humanity. She is also, first and foremost, a musical powerhouse, whose influence not only on her listeners but on other musicians was made evident in a recent anecdote from Lorde .

Lorde, a talented and Grammy-winning artist in her own right, revealed to fans during a secret iHeartRadio concert in L.A. that her new song "Liability" was inspired by a moment in her life where she was moved to tears while listening to Rihanna's track "Higher."

According to the Melodrama singer, while in her native country of New Zealand, she was so overcome with anger and emotion one day that she walked for three or four miles before calling a car service to take her home. During the car ride, she felt teary-eyed while listening to "Higher," an experience that many a Ri Ri fan can probably identify with.

While telling the story, Lorde paused to sing the opening lines of "Higher" against the chords of "Liability."

"I was crying because I was feeling this very specific feeling of being 'too much' for somebody," she said. "It's a very strange feeling when you feel like you're too much. Like you're taking up too much space," she explained. "And I felt like no one could ever love me for all that I am because I'm a lot...I feel everything so deeply, and that's what Melodrama is about; the depth of emotion, especially when you're 19 or 20."

The peace she felt after listening to "Higher" helped her write "Liability," revealing yet another gift that Rihanna has blessed us with.

Watch the full clip below.