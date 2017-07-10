Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaFirefighters Battle Wildfires Across the Western U.S. and Canada
TOPSHOT-US-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE-CALIFORNIA
entertainmentThe Puppeteer Behind Kermit the Frog Has Left His Role With The Muppets
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Muppet Kermit the Frog and his operator Steve Whitmire take questions from the audience November 14, 2003, at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpJames Comey's Friend Disputes President Trump's Classified Memo Accusation
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election
celebrities

The Internet Remains Obsessed With Rihanna's Nonchalance on a Jet Ski

Cady Lang
4:56 PM ET

There are few constants in this fraught world we live in, but one thing remains the same: the Internet's never-ending love and fascination with singer and all-around bad gal Rihanna. Whether she's outing herself as a diehard Trekkie or taunting Kevin Durant and hapless Warriors fans by dabbing on them, she is Internet gold.

Nothing exemplified that more than a recent re-discovery online of an old photo of Robyn solemnly yet nonchalantly riding a jet ski in 2011 while sitting side-saddle, as one does when one is Rihanna, a queen who casually dominates the red carpet at the Met Gala and shuts down Internet body shamers with a single meme.

Naturally, even though the photo was six years old, the Internet still had zero chill as it is wont to do when it comes to matters of Ri Ri and proceeded to do the most online.

Some wondered why Rihanna chose to ride side saddle on the jet ski.

While others were simply in awe of her skills.

Some identified with the image strongly.

Others pointed out that the image basically confirmed that Rihanna is our greatest living artwork.

Thank you for always blessing us, Rihanna!

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME