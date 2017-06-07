Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ImpeachmentWhy You Should Be Skeptical About Polls on Impeaching Trump
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Cincinnati, Ohio
oregonPortland Stabbing Suspect Jeremy Christian Said He Was 'Defending' Himself From Victim
Jeremy Joseph Christian shouts as he is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. When three men on the train intervened, police say, Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.
TexasTexas Teacher Who Said Student Was 'Most Likely to Become a Terrorist' Loses Her Job
teacher-student-named-most-likely-become-terrorist
BizarreA Thirsty Peacock Destroyed $500 Worth of Alcohol in This Liquor Store
Peacock
celebrities

Watch John Legend Lead the Choir at Chrissy Teigen's Former High School

Cady Lang
4:38 PM ET

Chrissy Teigen, Twitter user extraordinaire and the real MVP of husband trolling, made a surprise visit to her alma mater, Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington where she grew up.

Chrissy and husband John Legend were in town as a part of his Darkness and Light tour, a tour so far that has blessed us with antics like Chrissy getting matching (temporary) tattoos with a stranger in Florida and their baby Luna throwing out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

According to KING5, Chrissy took John on a tour of her old stomping grounds, where he proceeded to help the choir class rehearse the song "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.

In addition to the choir session, Chrissy also found time to post a throwback from her time as a cheerleader at the high school.

Yes ladies!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME