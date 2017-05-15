Chrissy Teigen Got Matching Back Tattoos With a Stranger to Get Back at John Legend for Dancing With a Fan

Chrissy Teigen , model, Twitter fairy godmother , and expert Internet troll , might have pulled off her best burn yet: getting a matching back tattoo with a random stranger to tease her husband John Legend .

Teigen, who's currently on the road with daughter Luna for Legend's Darkness and Light tour, took to a beachside henna tattoo shop in Florida with Luna and stranger-turned-tattoo-compatriot Eddie to get temporary tattoos to "get back" at Legend for dancing with a female fan during his concert. Thankfully for us, Teigen documented the entire episode on Snapchat, even telling fans that they "get to pick your ultimate henna on my lower back."

A friend of Teigen's who filmed the event on Snapchat added some further commentary on the hilarious escapade.

"John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him,” Teigen’s friend said before they found Eddie. “John, don’t be jealous!”

Not only did Teigen walk hand-in-hand with Eddie to the shop, they both got matching lower back henna tattoos that simply read: "It's a prank bruh."

Watch Chrissy tease John Legend with the ultimate prank below.

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 14, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 14, 2017 at 4:33am PDT