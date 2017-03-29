Watch John Legend Surprise Fans With an Impromptu Concert at a Train Station

Ahead of his upcoming European tour for Darkness and Light which kicks off this fall, John Legend gave fans in London a surprise treat when he performed an impromptu concert at St. Pancras International train station this morning.

The "All of Me" singer made a quick pit stop at one of the station's public pianos after riding the Eurostar train from Paris, France. Legend had hinted at a possible surprise appearance via Twitter when he announced that he would be arriving in London at St. Pancras and queried his followers about whether or not "they still have that piano there?"

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? - John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

As might be expected, Legend's performance drew a large crowd from the busy train station.

One fan captured his performance of "Ordinary People."

While another fan wondered who was taking up precious piano time at the station.

Who is hogging the piano at St Pancras? @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/S96EHk9Tla - shoshanna stone (@shoshannastone) March 29, 2017

Legend gave the fans what they wanted when he performed his hit "All of Me."