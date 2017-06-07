John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Very Famous Baby Threw Out the First Pitch at a Baseball Game

In case you needed any more confirmation that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 's impossibly adorable baby Luna is cooler than you, consider the fact that this very glamorous tot threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners and and Minnesota Twins baseball game Tuesday night.

Luna, who's currently on the road with her famous parents for Legend's Darkness and Light tour , not only threw the first pitch (along with a little help from her dad) but scored a monogrammed Mariners jersey of her very own, hung out in the dugout with the players, and even absconded with some of the players' bubble gum, which honestly, sounds like a very successful first baseball game experience.

Here's hoping we see more of Luna from the baseball diamond!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT