Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AviationA Myanmar Plane Carrying 120 People Is Missing
Military plane disappears from the radars while flying over the Andaman Sea
TelevisionLauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls: ‘There’s Far More Risk to Continue’
Premiere Of Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" - Arrivals
Law EnforcementJames Comey Says President Trump Told Him: 'I Need Loyalty. I Expect Loyalty'
FILE PHOTO - FBI Director James Comey waits to testify to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on "Russia's intelligence activities" on Capitol Hill in Washington
PregnancyThe Truth About Weight Gain and Pregnancy
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners
Stephen Brashear—Getty Images
celebrities

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Very Famous Baby Threw Out the First Pitch at a Baseball Game

Cady Lang
2:18 PM ET

In case you needed any more confirmation that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's impossibly adorable baby Luna is cooler than you, consider the fact that this very glamorous tot threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners and and Minnesota Twins baseball game Tuesday night.

Luna, who's currently on the road with her famous parents for Legend's Darkness and Light tour, not only threw the first pitch (along with a little help from her dad) but scored a monogrammed Mariners jersey of her very own, hung out in the dugout with the players, and even absconded with some of the players' bubble gum, which honestly, sounds like a very successful first baseball game experience.

Here's hoping we see more of Luna from the baseball diamond!

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Home

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME