this week in healthThis Week in Health: Go Swimming and Clean Your Humidifier
Swimming Pool
viralWatch These Viral Kids Toss Pizza Dough Like the Professionals They Are
ABC's "The Chew" - Season Two
celebritiesRihanna Just Proved She's the Queen of Grocery Shopping and the Internet Can't Handle It
Singer Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
BooksIs the Adult Coloring Book Trend Coming to an End?
US-LIFESTYLE-ADULT-COLORING
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and husband/musician John Legend arrive at the Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and husband/musician John Legend arrive at the Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Had the Perfect Comeback to Shade About Her Marriage to John Legend

10:07 PM UTC

In the midst of preparing for the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast Thursday night, Chrissy Teigen still had time to call out a Twitter user who threw shade at her marriage to John Legend.

Responding to a prediction that the couple's relationship wouldn't last more than five years, Teigen quipped, "Well we've been together for 11 so what was the monetary wager there?"

The Twitter user then made the unwise decision to double down on his claim, tweeting that he was willing to bet "10 bucks" she and Legend won't make it past 2020. Of course, this only created the perfect opportunity for Teigen to deliver one of her signature burns. "I'll bet you 1,000 your mom yells at the Genius Bar," she replied.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME