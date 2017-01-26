President Trump's First Week (of 208) in Pictures

At the inauguration of Donald Trump who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.

President Trump is having a whirlwind first week in office, and these pictures prove it.

After his swearing-in on Friday , Trump saw protests both large and small of his incoming Administration, moved into the Oval Office and got to work.

On Saturday, he visited the CIA to mend fences but made news when he used the occasion to complain about reporting on crowd sizes at his inauguration.

By Monday, which he considered his first working day in office, Trump got to work on some of his campaign promises, signing executive actions to roll back some of President Obama's policies.

Among other things , Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership , green-lit construction on a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, ordered a freeze on federal hiring and moved forward on two controversial oil pipelines.

He also made news when a planned visit with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was canceled over a dispute over whether Mexico could pay for the border wall. Trump later said that Mexico might end up paying indirectly through a U.S. tax reform measure.