At the inauguration of Donald Trump who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.Christopher Morris—VII for TIME
At the inauguration of Donald Trump who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington DC, on Jan. 20, 2017.
President Donald Trump walks with his wife Melania and son Barron to the White House during the parade in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2017.
President Donald Trump's armored limousine is escorted for the inaugural parade in Washington DC, on Jan. 20, 2017.
Protesters demonstrate on the streets of DC on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.
Police pepper spray at anti-Trump protesters during protests in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2017. 
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
2017. Washington DC. USA. Donald Trump arrives at the Presidential Inaugural Salute to our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum after the inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States of America.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Kellyanne Conway
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And First Responders Reception At The White House
Donald Trump
President Trump Holds Listening Session With Business Leaders
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS
Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.
Greenpeace protestors climb construction crane in Washington
President Trump Visits Department of Homeland Security
Donald Trump
At the inauguration of Donald Trump who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan. 20, 20
President Trump's First Week (of 208) in Pictures

TIME Photo,Ryan Teague Beckwith
9:30 PM UTC

President Trump is having a whirlwind first week in office, and these pictures prove it.

After his swearing-in on Friday, Trump saw protests both large and small of his incoming Administration, moved into the Oval Office and got to work.

On Saturday, he visited the CIA to mend fences but made news when he used the occasion to complain about reporting on crowd sizes at his inauguration.

By Monday, which he considered his first working day in office, Trump got to work on some of his campaign promises, signing executive actions to roll back some of President Obama's policies.

Among other things, Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership, green-lit construction on a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, ordered a freeze on federal hiring and moved forward on two controversial oil pipelines.

He also made news when a planned visit with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was canceled over a dispute over whether Mexico could pay for the border wall. Trump later said that Mexico might end up paying indirectly through a U.S. tax reform measure.

