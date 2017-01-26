Foreign PolicyAt Least 3 Senior State Department Diplomats Resign
Senate Confirmation Hearing Held For Rex Tillerson To Become Secretary Of State
GermanyAngela Merkel's New Challenger On the Left May End Up Helping the German Right
Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament looks on during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RTSX6BF
politicsWhy Trump Will Lose His War on Science
Whistling in the dark: Trump denies science at his peril—and everyone else's
appsThis iPhone App Can Do Your Kid's Homework
Boy sitting at desk w/book
White House

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Cancels Meeting With President Trump

Zeke J Miller
5:10 PM UTC

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted Thursday that he will not attend a planned meeting with President Donald Trump next week after the U.S. leader signed an executive order Wednesday beginning the process for constructing a border wall.

The now-canceled meeting on Jan. 31 was set to be Trump's second face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader at the White House, with the agenda including the border wall and a renegotiation of NAFTA — two key campaign promises of the new president. Peña Nieto has been a vocal critic of Trump's border wall, and has repeatedly stated that his country would refuse to pay for it.

The White House re-stated Trump's position this week that Mexico would pay for the wall over their protestations. Trump has asked Congress to fund the initial construction of the wall as he struggles to find a way to force America's southern neighbor to pay up.

Early Thursday, Peña Nieto released a video to Mexican citizens that was sharply critical of Trump.

Trump responded on Twitter Thursday morning, suggesting that it "would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" if Peña Nieto remained opposed to paying for the wall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME