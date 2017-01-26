Here's How President Trump Says Mexico Could Pay for the Border Wall

President Trump pushed back on Thursday against the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's position that his country will never pay for Trump's border wall , arguing that Mexico would pay for the wall indirectly through a U.S. tax reform measure.

"We're working on a tax reform bill that will reduce our trade deficits, increase American exports and will generate revenue from Mexico that will pay for the wall, if we decide to go that route," Trump said at a conference of top Republican officials in Philadelphia.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer clarified later to reporters that the tax reform bill could involve a 20 percent tax on imports from countries where the United States has a deficit.

"By doing it that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone," Spicer said. "That’s really going to provide the funding.”

Relations between the Mexican president and Trump have soured since Trump reiterated a campaign vow that Mexico would pay for his pet project, a border wall between the United States and its southern neighbor. President Pena Nieto insisted on Wednesday that Mexico would not pay for the wall.

But Trump has struggled to explain how Mexico would actually pay for the wall, saying on Wednesday in an interview with ABC News that Mexico would pay maybe in a "complicated way, but they will pay."

Republicans in Congress have supported a tax bill that imposes a border adjusted tax, meaning that imports would be taxed before they entered the United States. (Many economists argue that a tax on goods entering the United States is passed on to American consumers.)

If the wall is paid for through a border adjusted tax, Trump would be backing away from a central promise of his campaign. The tax is not the same as requiring Mexico to pay directly for the wall.

Peña Nieto announced on Thursday morning that he was canceling a meeting with Trump; Trump said on Thursday that the two "agreed to cancel our planned meeting."

Trump also committed on Thursday to renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying he will "not allow the taxpayers or citizens" to "pay the cost of this defective transaction."

The President said days after withdrawing from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership that the United States will not make multilateral trade agreements.

"We've also withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, paving the way for new one-on-one trade deals that protect and defend the American worker and believe me we're going to have a lot of trade deals," Trump said. "But they'll be one-on-one there won't be a whole big mashpot. They'll be one-on-one deals."

During the press conference, Trump also voted to "pursue financial reform" and "fix" existing infrastructure.

Trump also falsely claimed that Philadelphia's murder rate has recently increased dramatically. According to the Philadelphia Police Department , the murder rate declined in 2016, and the number of homicides was down by around one-third between 2007 and 2016, from 391 to 277 homicides.