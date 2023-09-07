-
Sam Altman
CEO, OpenAI
Demis Hassabis
CEO and Co-Founder, Google DeepMind
Robin Li
CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Baidu
Clément Delangue
CEO and Co-Founder, Hugging Face
Lila Ibrahim
COO, Google DeepMind
Elon Musk
Founder, xAI
Raquel Urtasun
CEO and Founder, Waabi
Alex Karp
Co-Founder and CEO, Palantir Technologies
Reid Hoffman
Entrepreneur and Investor
Greg Brockman
Co-Founder and President, OpenAI
Marc Andreessen
Entrepreneur and Investor
Sandra Rivera
General Manager of Data Center and AI Group, Intel
Aidan Gomez
CEO and Co-Founder, Cohere
Daniel Gross
Entrepreneur and Investor
Kai-Fu Lee
Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures
Jaime Teevan
Chief Scientist, Microsoft
Andrew Ng
Founder, DeepLearning.AI
Kevin Scott
CTO and Executive Vice President of AI, Microsoft
Jensen Huang
CEO, President and Co-Founder, Nvidia
Clara Shih
CEO, Salesforce AI
Alexandr Wang
CEO and Founder, Scale AI
Mustafa Suleyman
CEO and Co-Founder, Inflection AI
Marc Raibert
Executive Director, Boston Dynamics AI Institute
Ted Chiang
Writer
Charlie Brooker
Writer
Holly Herndon
Musician
Pelonomi Moiloa
CEO and Co-Founder, Lelapa AI
Grimes
Musician
Neal Khosla
CEO and Co-Founder, Curai
Stephanie Dinkins
Artist
Sougwen Chung
Artist
Cristóbal Valenzuela
CEO and Co-Founder, Runway
Lilly Wachowski
Filmmaker
Manu Chopra
CEO, Karya
Kate Kallot
CEO and Founder, Amini
Ziad Obermeyer
Associate Professor, University of California, Berkeley
Noam Shazeer
CEO and Co-Founder, Character.AI
Alison Darcy
Founder and President, Woebot Health
Nathaniel Manning
COO and Co-founder, Kettle
Tushita Gupta
CTO and Co-Founder, Refiberd
Andrew Hopkins
CEO and Founder, Exscientia
Linda Dounia Rebeiz
Artist
Richard Socher
CEO and Founder, You.com
Keith Dreyer
Chief Data Science Officer, Mass General Brigham
Nancy Xu
CEO and Founder, Moonhub
Rootport
Author of Japanese manga
Shapers
Alondra Nelson
Researcher at the Institute for Advanced Study and Policy Adviser
Ian Hogarth
Chair of the U.K.’s Frontier AI Taskforce
Audrey Tang
Minister of Digital Affairs, Taiwan
Meredith Whittaker
President, Signal
James Manyika
Senior Vice President, Research, Technology & Society, Google
Jack Clark
Co-Founder and Head of Policy, Anthropic
Anna Makanju
Vice President of Global Affairs, OpenAI
Omar Al Olama
Minister of Artificial Intelligence, UAE
Kelly McKernan
Artist
Eric Schmidt
Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures
Margrethe Vestager
Executive Vice President, European Commission
Anna Eshoo
Representative, U.S. Congress
Richard Mathenge
Organizer, African Content Moderators Union
Sneha Revanur
Founder and President, Encode Justice
Tristan Harris
Co-Founder and Executive Director, Center for Humane Technology
Joy Buolamwini
Founder and Artist-in-Chief, Algorithmic Justice League
Eliezer Yudkowsky
Co-Founder, Machine Intelligence Research Institute
Verity Harding
Director of the AI & Geopolitics Project, Cambridge University
Ted Lieu
Representative, U.S. Congress
Sarah Chander
Senior Policy Advisor, European Digital Rights
Nina Jankowicz
Vice President, Centre for Information Resilience
Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani
Co-Founders, Wadhwani AI
Elham Tabassi
Associate Director of Emerging Technologies, NIST
Dan Hendrycks
Executive Director, Center for AI Safety
Jess Whittlestone
Head of AI Policy, Centre for Long-Term Resilience
John Honovich
Founder, IPVM
Geoffrey Hinton
Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto
Fei-Fei Li
Professor, Stanford University
Abeba Birhane
Cognitive Scientist
Shane Legg
Co-Founder and Chief AGI Scientist, Google DeepMind
Rumman Chowdhury
CEO and Co-Founder, Humane Intelligence
Yi Zeng
Professor, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Timnit Gebru
Founder and Executive Director, Distributed AI Research Institute
Kate Crawford
Professor, USC Annenberg and Founder of Knowing Machines
Pushmeet Kohli
Vice President of Research, Google DeepMind
Ilya Sutskever
Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI
Yejin Choi
Professor, University of Washington
Yann LeCun
Chief AI Scientist, Meta
Inioluwa Deborah Raji
Fellow, Mozilla Foundation
Max Tegmark
Co-Founder and President, Future of Life Institute
Yoshua Bengio
Scientific Director, Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms
Emily M. Bender
Professor, University of Washington
Margaret Mitchell
Chief AI Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face
Paul Scharre
Executive Vice President, Center for a New American Security
Jan Leike
Superalignment Co-Lead, OpenAI
Paul Christiano
Founder, Alignment Research Center
Kalika Bali
Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India
Stuart Russell
Professor, University of California, Berkeley
Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor
Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University
Shakir Mohamed
Research Director, Google DeepMind & Founder, Deep Learning Indaba