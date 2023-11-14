The 100 Must-Read Books of 2023

-
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama
by Nathan Thrall
A Living Remedy
by Nicole Chung
Above Ground
By Clint Smith
Absolution
By Alice McDermott
After Sappho
by Selby Wynn Schwartz
After the Funeral
by Tessa Hadley
All Souls
By Saskia Hamilton
All the Sinners Bleed
by S.A. Cosby
Anansi's Gold
by Yepoka Yeebo
August Blue
by Deborah Levy
The Bee Sting
By Paul Murray
Big Swiss
by Jen Beagin
Biography of X
By Catherine Lacey
Birnam Wood
by Eleanor Catton
Blackouts
by Justin Torres
Chrome Valley
By Mahogany L. Browne
The Covenant of Water
By Abraham Verghese
Crook Manifesto
by Colson Whitehead
The Deadline
by Jill Lepore
Desertion
by Abdulrazak Gurnah
Doppelganger
by Naomi Klein
Dyscalculia
by Camonghne Felix
The End of Drum-Time
by Hanna Pylväinen
Fair Play
By Katie Barnes
Family Lore
by Elizabeth Acevedo
Fire Weather
by John Vaillant
From From
By Monica Youn
The Future
by Naomi Alderman
Ghost Music
by An Yu
The Good Life
by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz
The Great Reclamation
by Rachel Heng
The Great White Bard
by Farah Karim-Cooper
Greek Lessons
by Han Kang
The Guest
by Emma Cline
The Half Known Life
by Pico Iyer
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store
by James McBride
Hello Beautiful
by Ann Napolitano
The Hive and the Honey
by Paul Yoon
Holding Pattern
By Jenny Xie
Holler, Child
by Latoya Watkins
How Not to Kill Yourself
by Clancy Martin
How to Say Babylon
By Safiya Sinclair
I Am Still With You
by Emmanuel Iduma
I Do Everything I'm Told
by Megan Fernandes
I Have Some Questions For You
by Rebecca Makkai
The Iliad
by Emily Wilson (translator)
I Love Russia
By Elena Kostyuchenko
Kairos
by Jenny Erpenbeck
King: A Life
by Jonathan Eig
Let Us Descend
by Jesmyn Ward
Let's Go Let's Go Let's Go
by Cleo Qian
Liliana’s Invincible Summer
by Cristina Rivera Garza
Lone Women
by Victor LaValle
The Male Gazed
By Manuel Betancourt
Master Slave Husband Wife
by Ilyon Woo
Mobility
by Lydia Kiesling
Mott Street
by Ava Chin
My Name Is Barbra
by Barbra Streisand
None of the Above
by Travis Alabanza
North Woods
by Daniel Mason
Nothing Special
by Nicole Flattery
Our Migrant Souls
by Héctor Tobar
Our Share of Night
by Mariana Enriquez
Owner of a Lonely Heart
by Beth Nguyen
Pageboy
by Elliot Page
Pineapple Street
by Jenny Jackson
The Postcard
by Anne Berest
Poverty, by America
by Matthew Desmond
The Rachel Incident
by Caroline O’Donoghue
Red Memory
by Tania Branigan
Ripe
by Sarah Rose Etter
River Sing Me Home
by Eleanor Shearer
Some People Need Killing
by Patricia Evangelista
Spare
by Prince Harry
The Talk
by Darrin Bell
Temple Folk
By Aaliyah Bilal
Terrace Story
by Hilary Leichter
Thin Skin
By Jenn Shapland
This Other Eden
by Paul Harding
The Three of Us
by Ore Agbaje-Williams
Thunderclap
By Laura Cumming
To Free the Captives
by Tracy K. Smith
Tom Lake
by Ann Patchett
Tremor
by Teju Cole
The Vaster Wilds
by Lauren Groff
The Vegan
by Andrew Lipstein
Vengeance Is Mine
by Marie NDiaye
Victory City
by Salman Rushdie
The Wager
by David Grann
Waiting to Be Arrested at Night
by Tahir Hamut Izgil
Wandering Souls
by Cecile Pin
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez
by Claire Jiménez
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library
by Michiko Aoyama
When Crack Was King
by Donovan X. Ramsey
The Wren, the Wren
by Anne Enright
Y/N
by Esther Yi
Yellowface
by R.F. Kuang
You Could Make This Place Beautiful
by Maggie Smith
The Young Man
by Annie Ernaux
This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing by Judy Berman, Shannon Carlin, Eliana Dockterman, Mahita Gajanan, Cady Lang, Megan McCluskey, Rachel Sonis, Karl Vick, Olivia B. Waxman, Lucas Wittmann, Laura Zornosa, and Meg Zukin; photography editing by Eli Cohen; art direction by Victor Williams; video by Andrew Johnson and Sam McPeak; and production by Juwayriah Wright.