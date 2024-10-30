Frictionless Diagnosis

More than 400 million urinary tract infections (UTIs) are diagnosed each year. Many people don’t have the time or money to visit a doctor every time they feel symptoms. “The first few times you get them, it's really scary,” Winx co-founder Jamie Norwood says. “You don’t know what it is. You go to the pharmacy, and there's a million products that could potentially help you—or really harm you.” Winx’s UTI Test + Treat product—the only over-the-counter kit of its kind available in the U.S.—is sold online and in some grocery stores. At home, a user urinates on the test strip pad, and then receives immediate digital results. For another $15, they can video call with a board-certified doctor for a prescription that can be picked up the same day.

