The Best Inventions of 2024

Glowing Flora

Light Bio Firefly Petunia

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

By day, the petunias look like normal white flowers. In the evening, they emanate a soft glow that looks like moonlight. It feels like magic but is rooted in science: The startup Light Bio spliced the petunia’s DNA with that of bioluminescent mushrooms, creating the soothing glow-in-the-dark wonder. (The plants are commercially available via Light Bio’s website, but currently out of stock; the company expects more inventory in early 2025.) “Psychologically and emotionally, we attach light with life, with spirit, with soul,” says Keith Wood, CEO of Light Bio. “We wanted to show that science can be more than just practical. We wanted to show that science can be joyful.”

Buy Now: Firefly Petunia on Light.Bio

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

Better Breast Milk Storage

Better Breast Milk Storage

By Jared Lindzon

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com