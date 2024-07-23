Amid a chaotic two weeks in the U.S. elections, First Lady Jill Biden will still lead the American delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The appearance will mark the First Lady’s first public appearance since her 81-year-old husband President Joe Biden withdrew from re-election in the presidential race on Sunday over growing concerns about his health and mental fitness. Rumors had been swirling that Jill, 73, could pull out or be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee.

But in a White House statement published late on Monday, Biden announced the full presidential delegation who will be present at Friday’s ceremony—with Jill firmly at the top.

Led by the First Lady, the presidential delegation will include U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco Denise Campbell Bauer; Senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Alex Padilla of California; and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Also in attendance will be Casey Wasserman, chairperson of the LA 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games; Brian Boitano, three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist; and Dawn Staley, Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Olympic gold medalist.

The opening ceremony will see Jill take her place alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte alongside the Seine.

Team USA has also selected two-time Olympic gold medallist LeBron James as its male flag-bearer for the opening ceremony. The move marks the first time a male basketball player will carry the U.S. flag in an Olympic setting.

Meanwhile, Harris’ husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will lead the delegation at the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

The trip will mark Jill’s second time leading the U.S. delegation, following her efforts at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, which were rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her upcoming visit, Jill is expected to attend a number of other Olympic events. That includes a fundraiser in Paris hosted by former U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Tony Gardner, Assistant Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee Lorna Johnson, and other officials. Tickets range from $500 to $25,000 for the event, CNN reported.

Jill was a central figure in defending her husband’s reelection bid and was quick to reassure him after his botched debate performance against Donald Trump last month.

She has said very little about her husband’s departure from the presidential race. On Sunday, Jill reshared Biden’s resignation letter on social media platform X, with a hearts emoji in lieu of words.