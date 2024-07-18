President Joe Biden used his positive COVID-19 diagnosis to take a dig at Elon Musk and Republican opponent Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“I’m sick,” Biden posted on X on Wednesday evening, soon after news circulated of his testing positive for COVID-19. However, he followed that up with another post that continued: “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.” That post included photos of Musk and Trump, along with a link to a donation site for the Biden campaign.

I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

Musk endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election in a post on X on Saturday, after a gunman opened fire on the former President at a rally in Pennsylvania. Musk has repeatedly attacked Biden on X for his age and immigration policies, but has often posted statements of support for Trump on the social media platform.

Musk reportedly said that he will give about $45 million a month to a pro-Trump political group, according to The Wall Street Journal. But the tech billionaire later took to X to reply to The Journal’s story, posting a meme with the caption “FAKE GNUS.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed earlier Wednesday evening that the President tested positive for the virus that day after an event in Las Vegas. Biden was supposed to speak at the UnidosUS conference Wednesday night, but Jean-Pierre said the President would return to his home state of Delaware to self-isolate and continue his duties. The President is vaccinated and boosted, she added.

Before he left Las Vegas, Biden told reporters, “I feel good” and could be seen boarding Air Force One without a mask. He last tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022.

Get alerts on the biggest breaking news stories here