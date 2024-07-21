Here’s Who Has Endorsed Kamala Harris for President So Far

President Joe Biden made the historic decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, just 107 days before he was set to face former President Donald Trump in the general election.

Moments after announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, Biden posted his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to X—formerly Twitter.

Read More: Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Harris to Replace Him

Harris declared her candidacy for President soon after his endorsement. In a statement issued through the Biden-Harris campaign, she thanked Biden, promised to build on his legacy, and vowed to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

More From TIME

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” she wrote in the statement, parts of which she shared on X.

Read More: Read Kamala Harris’ Statement on Biden Dropping Out

Here’s a roundup of who has endorsed Harris’ bid for presidency:

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee for President Hillary Clinton posted a joint statement on X following Biden’s announcement and his endorsement. They endorsed Harris for President and wrote that “we will do whatever we can to support her,” particularly as “nothing has made [them] more worried” for the country than “the threat posed by a second Trump term.”

Read More: Trump and Other Leaders React to Biden Dropping Out

Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a statement of support for the President, as well as an endorsement for Harris on social media, stating that Harris “can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

“She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion,” she wrote. “As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House.”

Tammy Baldwin

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin shared her endorsement of Harris on X, stating “today is a new beginning for our party and our country.”

I’m proud to endorse VP @KamalaHarris for President.



Today is a new beginning for our party and our country—and I'm excited to keep working together to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms. — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) July 21, 2024

Jared Moskowitz

Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz kept his endorsement short and to the point: “I hereby endorse Kamala Harris! That's the tweet.”

Maxwell Frost

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress and the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, endorsed Harris on X, accompanied by a picture of the two shaking hands.

“Let’s get to work to defeat Trump and reject fascism,” he wrote

Katie Porter

Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, endorsed Harris on X, pointing to her time working with Harris as California Monitor during the foreclosure crisis in 2008, back when Harris served as Attorney General of California.

“I saw up close how she took on tough fights to deliver for everyday people,” Porter wrote. “She’s fearless, and she’s ready to lead as president.”



Martin Luther King III

Martin Luther King III, son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., posted a statement of endorsement from him and his wife Arndrea Waters King. They wrote that Harris “will shatter a significant glass ceiling by becoming the first Black woman and first South Asian nominee from a major party for President” and that she has demonstrated commitment to what King’s father stood for: “a world built on peace, justice, and equity.”



Adam Schiff

Current California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for Senate, concluded his supporting statement to Biden on X with a resounding endorsement of Harris.

“The stakes are high, and we must focus all our energy on electing Kamala Harris and defeating Donald Trump,” he wrote.

Gabby Giffords

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, now an activist fighting for gun control, posted her support for Harris on social media, stating that the Vice President will “make a great president, and her strong, steadfast leadership will save lives.” She states that she and her husband will “do everything we can to ensure she is elected in November.”

Ted Lieu

California Rep. Ted Lieu sent his support for Harris in a post, accompanied by photos of the two together on Air Force Two, which he says he flew in last week with the Vice President.

“Next year Kamala Harris will be on Air Force One,” he wrote.

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro lended his support and endorsement to Harris in a statement posted to X. The two have known each other for two decades—they both served as Attorneys General for their respective home states—and Shapiro said that Harris “is a patriot worthy of our support.”

“The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began,” Shapiro captioned his post. “I will do everything I can to help elect @KamalaHarris as the 47th President of the United States.”