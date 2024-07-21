Trump and Other Leaders React to Biden Dropping Out

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden posted a statement announcing an end to his bid for a second term. He has announced he will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to run for President instead against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Since the announcement, politicians on both sides of the aisle have come forward to comment on his historic choice.

Here’s a look at some key reactions to Biden’s stunning decision.

Donald Trump

Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, posted on his Truth Social account, saying that Biden— or, “Crooked Joe Biden,” as he calls him— was “not fit to run for President…And never was.”

He continued, “He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama, who Biden served under as Vice President from 2009 until 2017, posted his thorough response on his Medium page. The former President called Biden “a patriot of the highest order” for his choice to step aside.

Obama’s post chronicles his journey in picking Biden as his running mate in 2008, as well as his admiration of the President’s “deep empathy and hard-earned resilience”

Obama praised Biden’s leadership throughout his last four years in office, pointing to specific policies and accomplishments, from “lower[ing] the cost of prescription drugs” to “mobiliz[ing] the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” his statement continued. “It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”

Notably, Obama did not endorse Harris for President in his statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President Hillary Clinton posted a joint statement on X. The two thanked Biden for his leadership during the pandemic and in the economy, stating that he “has advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of the nation.”

They endorse Harris for President and say “we will do whatever we can to support her.” The Clintons’ statement said that “nothing has made [them] more worried” for the country than “the threat posed by a second Trump term.”

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom, Gov. of California, thanked Biden on social media, saying that “he will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” he said.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries, praised Biden on X, saying that the President has “ earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.”

The former Secretary of Transportation went on to say he was “proud to serve” under Biden and is “thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, opted for a simple, wordless response to the news of Biden’s choice to end his bid: a photo of former President Richard Nixon, who was the only President to resign from office. Nixon did so in 1974 as a result of the Watergate scandal.

Biden is not resigning the presidency, but he has decided to drop his campaign for a second term.

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, bashed the Democratic Party on X, as well as the Vice President Harris. “The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” he wrote.

“The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration,” he added.

He went on to argue that Biden should resign ahead of Election Day, saying, “November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Greg Abbott

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted by assailing Vice President Harris, calling her Biden’s “Borders Czar,” because immigration was in her policy portfolio as Vice President.

“I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers and National Guard on the border,” he wrote on X.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive and Biden’s opponent in the 2020 Democratic primary election, praised Biden’s presidency and thanked him for “all [he’s] done.”

“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” Sanders wrote.

Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen, Elizabeth Warren wrote a statement of support for the President on social media, calling his decision to step aside a “selfless action” and a “profound gift”:

“Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational,” she said in the statement. “He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024.”

She also endorsed Vice President Harris for President, stating that Harris “can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated her “love and gratitude” to President Biden on X.

“[Biden’s] legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” she wrote. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

Mitch McConnell

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Senator released his statement on Biden on his official Republican Leader page. In the statement, McConnell argued that the U.S. is “less prosperous and less secure” than when Trump was in office.

“Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve,” he said. He continued by assailing Democratic stances on key issues: “They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”