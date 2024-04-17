The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

1 minute read
Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos
Thierry Monasse—Getty Images
By Charlie Campbell
Updated: | Originally published:

For Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to make history, he first needed to rewrite his nation’s. His dictator father plundered billions of dollars from state coffers and stood accused of grievous human-rights violations until his ouster in 1986. Bongbong’s rise to the Philippine presidency in 2022 was owed to whitewashing this family legacy through clever manipulation of social media.

Yet Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-­pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage.

Bongbong has stood steadfast against Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea and bolstered his nation’s alliance with the U.S. in the face of “rising tensions in our region and the world,” as he said last May. Many problems persist, including extra­judicial killings and journalists routinely attacked. But by trying to repair his family name, Bongbong may reshape his country too. 

Campbell is a TIME correspondent

Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here

More FromThe 100 Most Influential People of 2024
America Ferrera

America Ferrera

By Blake Lively

Yulia Navalnaya

Yulia Navalnaya

By Kamala Harris

Dev Patel

Dev Patel

By Daniel Kaluuya

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

By Ashton Kutcher

E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll

By Tarana Burke

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com