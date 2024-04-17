A’ja Wilson is not just an incredible athlete, she is also an inspiration to all who witness her talent and drive. Her journey is a testament to the power of passion and fearlessness in achieving greatness.

A’ja possesses a unique combination of natural skill and unwavering determination. This rare blend has propelled her to achieve remarkable feats in her career. With two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces, two WNBA MVP awards, a WNBA Finals MVP award, an NCAA title at the University of South Carolina, and even an Olympic gold medal, A’ja is undeniably a generational talent.

Off the court, A’ja’s leadership shines just as brightly. Her foundation supports children and families who struggle with dyslexia, a cause close to her heart. A’ja is also an advocate against bullying, using her platform to spread awareness and promote kindness. She’s a role model for athletes and individuals of all ages around the world.

A’ja’s determination and drive for excellence are the forces behind her team’s consistent victories. Her championship mentality not only secures her place in sports history but also cements her legacy of greatness that extends far beyond the realm of sports. And the best part is, she’s just getting started. She continues to push boundaries and inspire others with her remarkable journey.

A’ja Wilson is not just a champion; she is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and unwavering dedication. Her story is a reminder that with passion and fearlessness, anyone can achieve greatness. I know she has so much more she wants to achieve ... and I get to be in a front-row seat watching and admiring!

Correction, April 18

The original version of this story misstated the number of WNBA MVP awards A'ja Wilson has won. It is two WNBA MVP awards and one WNBA Finals MVP award, not three WNBA MVP awards.

Brady is a seven-time NFL champion and part owner of the Las Vegas Aces

