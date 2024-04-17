I didn’t know Leslie Odom Jr. the night I watched him take the stage as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, but his performance hit me like a ton of bricks. I was hypnotized. Little did I know that years later I’d get to work with him, and that we’d become friends—family, even.

Leslie is committed to the arts and gracefully moves between music, theater, and film. His performances—including his recent Broadway run in Purlie Victorious—are palpable. It feels like a matter of life or death, the way he gives his absolute all to every character.

Leslie’s just as committed to his friends and family. No one is more serious about holding close the people who are important to him. He’s passionate, honorable, a man of faith, a loving father, and an amazing partner to his wife Nicolette. I don’t think there are many humans walking this earth who are as good as Leslie. I can’t wait to see what kind of beautiful art he creates next.

Hudson is an Oscar-nominated actor

