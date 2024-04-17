The first time I saw Da’Vine Joy Randolph perform was during an early preview of Ghost the Musical. The ease with which she existed on that stage and the power she commanded in that room was unbelievable. Here was this girl, fresh out of Yale, totally reinventing an iconic role. She was exceptional.

It’s exciting that now we all get to experience the fullness of what Da’Vine can do. Her performance in The Holdovers was balletic, just so deliberate and crafted. She approaches her characters with the kind of sincerity, honesty, and nuance that makes me proud to be an actor. Da’Vine stands firmly in who she is, embracing the whole of her strength and her softness, and I so admire that.

One of the highest compliments you can give in Nigeria is “well done”—that’s when you know you’re really cooking with gas—so, well done, Da’Vine. Well, well done.

Aduba is an Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actor

