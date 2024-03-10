The producers of the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony brought back a popular move introduced in 2009, when five past acting winners presented the award in their respective categories. The conceit brought many luminaries to the stage that year, including Sophia Loren, Shirley MacLaine, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry—and that's just to name the Best Actress category.

This year's iteration began with the very first award of the night, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Jamie Lee Curtis introduced her longtime friend Jodie Foster (nominated for Nyad), Mary Steenburgen spoke about Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Lupita N'yongo paid tribute to Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), and Regina King introduced Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple). That award went, as predicted, to first-time nominee and winner Randolph, who delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

In the case of some of the presenters, it's been many years, or even decades, since they stood on that stage and accepted their Academy Award (and in some cases, multiple awards). In case you need your memory jogged on, for example, Steenburgen's turn in Jonathan Demme's Melvin and Howard, here is a refresher.

Below, see all of the presenters alongside the movie (and in some cases, movies, for which they won), as well as the year of the ceremony at which they received their award(s), updating throughout the ceremony.

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2023

Mary Steenburgen: Melvin and Howard, 1981

Lupita N'yongo: 12 Years a Slave, 2014

Rita Moreno: West Side Story, 1962

Regina King: If Beale Street Could Talk, 2019