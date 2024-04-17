I always admired leaders who have the grit and determination to stick with their vision for long periods of time. Jensen Huang is the clear leader of the tech industry in this regard.

He started with a belief in building powerful, parallelizable compute to deliver inspiring graphics and gaming experiences. While most of the industry focused on making mobile devices, he recognized that delivering the most powerful chips would unlock the next wave of innovation.

Today, most AI models—everything from large language models to systems for autonomous driving to applications in science and health care—are trained on Nvidia hardware. You can trace this innovation back to Nvidia being in a position to design modern GPUs and deliver them at scale. It’s a remarkable testament to Jensen’s ability to evolve and execute.

On top of this, Jensen has also taken the time to help me and other founders when we’ve faced challenges. I’m deeply appreciative of everything he has done for our industry.

Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Meta

