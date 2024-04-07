What Time to See the Solar Eclipse Broken Down by State 

Tens of millions of people live in the path of the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse passing through the U.S. on Monday, April 8, with others planning to travel to see it.

The total eclipse, during which the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the face of the sun, will enter the country in Texas before passing through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported.

Slivers of Tennessee and Michigan will also catch glimpses of totality, NASA said, although what you can see during an eclipse depends on the weather in your location, as cloud cover can affect visibility.

Below is a list of local times to see the total eclipse in states with the best views, according to NASA. You can search more locations on NASA’s interactive eclipse map or view lists of total eclipse cities and all eclipse spots—both resources recommended by scientist Samaiyah Farid.

Texas

Totality will hit Dallas from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m. The partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. and finish at 3:02 p.m.

Oklahoma

The partial eclipse begins in Idabel at 12:28 p.m., with totality hitting at 1:45 p.m. and concluding at 1:49 p.m. The partial eclipse ends at 3:06 p.m.

Arkansas

The partial eclipse commences at 12:33 p.m. in Little Rock, followed by the total eclipse from 1:51 p.m. to 1:54 p.m. The partial eclipse concludes at 3:11 p.m.

Missouri

People in Poplar Bluff will experience the partial eclipse starting at 12:39 p.m., with totality from 1:56 p.m. to 2 p.m., and witness the partial eclipse’s end at 3:15 p.m.

Kentucky

If you’re in Paducah, start looking for the partial eclipse at 12:42 p.m. Totality will last from 2 p.m. to 2:02 p.m. The partial eclipse will extend until 3:18 p.m.

Illinois

Carbondale will see a partial eclipse starting at 12:42 p.m., followed by the total eclipse from 1:59 p.m. to 2:03 p.m., with the partial eclipse ending at 3:18 p.m.

Indiana

Evansville will experience the partial eclipse starting at 12:45 p.m., followed by totality from 2:02 p.m. to 2:05 p.m., with the partial eclipse finishing at 3:20 p.m.

Ohio

Cleveland will spot the partial eclipse starting at 1:59 p.m. The total eclipse will run from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m. The entire eclipse will be over at 4:29 p.m.

Pennsylvania

The partial eclipse will begin in the city of Erie at 2:02 p.m. Totality extends from 3:16 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., with the entire eclipse over by 4:30 p.m.

New York

Buffalo will experience the partial eclipse beginning at 2:04 p.m., then the total eclipse from 3:18 p.m. to 3:22 p.m., with the entire event concluding at 4:32 p.m.

Vermont

The partial eclipse will begin to be visible in Burlington at 2:14 p.m. Totality extends from 3:26 p.m. to 3:29 p.m. The partial eclipse is over at 4:37 p.m.

New Hampshire

In Lancaster, the partial eclipse commences at 2:16 p.m. Totality lasts from 3:27 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The eclipse is over at 4:38 p.m.

Maine

The partial eclipse will descend upon Caribou at 2:22 p.m. Totality will engulf the city from 3:32 p.m. to 3:34 p.m. The partial eclipse will cease at 4:40 p.m.