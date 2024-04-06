Rain delays are common occurrences in baseball, but have you heard of an eclipse delay? Cleveland’s MLB team, The Guardians, pushed back its home opener against the Chicago White Sox until 5:10 p.m. on April 8. They are opening the gates to the ballpark early, though, so fans can watch the eclipse when totality begins at 3:13 p.m.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will help celebrate the eclipse with SolarFest, a four-day festival, running April 5-8, with live music, as well as “an eclipse-themed soundtrack” and DJ Grandmaster Flash headlining. The Great Lakes Science Center is hosting a free outdoor Total Eclipse Festival 2024, including a NASA Village, where attendees can see what it’s like to walk on Mars or visit the International Space Station. To set the mood, the Cleveland Orchestra will be on hand to perform Mozart’s “Jupiter” as well as Debussy’s "Clair de Lune."

Thrill-seekers can head to Cedar Point amusement park, which sits right in the path of totality, for ‘Eclipse at the Point.’ For those who want to commemorate the occasion on a more personal level, the Lorain County Fair Solarfest will have an officiant on hand to oversee marriage ceremonies during totality.

