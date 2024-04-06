Northern Vermont should be prime for eclipse viewing, if the weather allows. Those who want to maximize their eclipse experience should head up north to Taylor Park in St. Albans, Vt. The town near the Canadian border boasts the "longest viewing experience" in Vermont with a whopping 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the path of totality, starting at 3:26 p.m. Whether or not the clouds part at the time of the eclipse, the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will be offering eclipse-themed programs with the Vermont Astronomical Society on hand to help answer all eclipse-related questions. The University of Vermont also has planned a day of learning about eclipses, as well as an eclipse scavenger hunt, and, naturally, the Fairbanks Planetarium has a lot happening to mark the celestial event.

Barr Hill, a James Beard Award-nominated distillery, is throwing an eclipse party complete with tarot card readings to leverage the supposedly mystical powers of the astrological event. Watch the fun from Lake Champlain aboard the Spirit of the Ethan Allen cruise, or head to the Shelburne Museum, which will leave its doors open during its eclipse viewing party for folks to contemplate art and the skies simultaneously. Even Burlington’s airport is getting in on the fun, hosting an eclipse viewing party featuring food, mini-golf, and music (presumably guests are allowed more than three ounces of liquids). Plan to see kids out and about and enjoying the fun, as many schools in the Green Mountain State will be closed for the eclipse in a reverse snow day.

