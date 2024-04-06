The moon will begin to darken the sun in Dallas starting at 1:40 p.m. and hit its peak at 1:42 p.m. Since Dallas is the largest city in the eclipse’s path, folks are flocking there to witness the show. For a real Dallas experience, head to Southfork Ranch, where the Ewings lived on the television series Dallas. The ranch will be hosting an “eclipse and sip” shindig where folks can sit on the storied grounds, buy lunch and cocktails, and enjoy the open skies. The Dallas Museum of Art will be open and visitors will have a chance to check out works by Georgia O'Keeffe, Salvador Dali, and others in its permanent collection for free. Come eclipse time, folks can head to the museum’s outdoor patio to see nature’s own art show.

Families may prefer a visit to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, where scientists will be on hand to answer questions. Exhibitions from the NHL’s Dallas Stars and FC Dallas, live music, and activities are sure to keep everyone entertained. Visitors to the Dallas Zoo can find out how hippos, gorillas, goats, and more react to the eclipse.

Those wanting to head out of town should aim for Mesquite, which is hosting a free street and dance party with a solar roller disco and a claim to having the longest totality in Texas, clocking in at four minutes and eight seconds.

Note: The times in this simulation might differ from other sources of eclipse data by a minute or two. The discrepancy is most likely a small difference in the precise location of the calculation or a slightly different way of accounting for the time it takes the speed of light to travel from the sun to the Earth. Read more about our interactive here.