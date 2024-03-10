Kate Middleton has broken her silence after undergoing surgery in January with a picture and message shared on social media in honor of Mothering Sunday in the U.K.

On March 10, the Princess of Wales’ X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts posted a picture of the future queen with her three children—George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5. The photo is dated 2024 and credited to her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, 41.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C,” the caption for the posts read, signing off with the first letter of her full name, Catherine.

📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The royal couple often post family pictures to mark holidays and special occasions, frequently opting to take their own pictures instead of hiring a professional photographer, which has traditionally been the custom for the royal family.

Kate, 42, spent two weeks in the London Clinic hospital in January after a “planned abdominal surgery,” and Kensington Palace announced she would recover in private until after Easter, which is on March 31. However, the unknown reason for the surgery and time withdrawn from the public eye has spurred questions and even conspiracy theories.

Kate was first publicly spotted in a paparazzi photo on March 4 in a car with her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle. Her maternal uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother from March 4 to March 8, spoke about his niece, saying she was “getting the best care in the world.”

Kate’s surgery preceded her father-in-law, King Charles III’s diagnosis with an undisclosed type of cancer in February that has also seen him postpone public engagements while he undergoes treatment.