King Charles III has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

While the 75-year-old King recently underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate, the Palace said his diagnosis was not prostate cancer in a statement on Monday. The cancer was, however, discovered during subsequent checks that took place as a result of prostate treatment.

The statement adds that the monarch began receiving cancer treatment on Monday.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The King’s royal engagements have been postponed, with other senior members of the family expected to stand in on his behalf. The Palace added that the King has chosen to share details of his illness to “prevent speculation” and further public understanding for others who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The BBC reported Monday that Prince Harry has spoken to his father following the cancer diagnosis and will travel to the U.K. to see him in the upcoming days. The King has returned from Sandringham, in Norfolk, to London for his first treatment.

The King’s health has been a public focus this month since he was admitted to a private London clinic hospital on Jan. 26 for a pre-planned procedure to correct his enlarged prostate, otherwise known as a benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Ahead of his hospitalization, Buckingham Palace announced on Jan. 17, that the King would undergo prostate treatment in efforts to encourage other men to have their prostate checked. His approach was successful, causing a surge in people checking the NHS website’s page about the condition 11 times more than usual, according to The Guardian.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement read. Confirming that His Majesty's condition was benign, the Palace added that "the King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Politicians from across the U.K. have begun sharing well wishes for the monarch. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X saying, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery."

"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

The Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, shared a similar post, wishing the King “all the very best.” He added: "We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf sent “thoughts and prayers” to the monarch, wishing him “the very best for a speedy recovery and return to public life.” Yousaf’s X post continued: “My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at what I know will be a worrying time for them all.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford was also "saddened to hear the news" and sent thoughts from himself and people across Wales to the royal family. He also wished him “Gwellhad buan," or “get well soon” in Welsh.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's newly appointed First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she is "very sorry" to hear about the King’s illness. “I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery," she said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.