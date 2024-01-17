Kate, the Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for the next ten to fourteen days, Kensington Palace announced.
The 42-year-old royal was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a planned abdominal surgery, and will remain there until she can continue her recovery at home.
The surgery was deemed successful, but the Palace said that the princess is “unlikely to return” for any public engagements until after Easter.
Kensington Palace relayed that Kate wishes to keep her medical information private, and hopes that “the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”
Going forward, Kensington Palace will only release significant updates when there is new information to share regarding the royal’s health.
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” the statement continued. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”
